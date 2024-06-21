BTS Jin’s military service reported having set an example for ‘star discharge’

On June 21, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Major News reported that BTS Jin's military service had set an example for a star discharge. It was because of the significant attention from the public, the ARMY's mature behavior, police personnel's presence, the security team dispatched to the scene, Jin's immediate reverse broadcast live, the in-person FESTA event, and much more.

Jin was officially discharged from the ARMY's Fifth Infantry Division Recruit Battalion in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, on June 12, 2024. He was the first member of the seven-member group BTS to be enlisted for mandatory conscription on December 13, 2022, and he concluded his eighteen months of military service as an active soldier.

BTS Jin showed star behavior as the group's fandom ARMYs were mature on discharge day

OT7 selfie (Image via @bts_twt/X)

On the day BTS Jin was discharged from military service, his fellow group members welcomed him, including Kim Namjoon, J-hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook, outside the training unit/site.

Multiple reporters and media houses were at the scene to capture the moment of a star's discharge. Only Suga was absent at the site because of his occupied schedule, and he later joined members when they transferred to the HYBE building to greet and meet each other.

Jin was reported to set an example of a star discharge because of the mature behavior of the group's fandom, ARMYs. The fandom adhered to the idol and agency's advice of not visiting the discharge site.

As a result, not a single native fan showed up on June 12, 2024. Fans were also requested to not visit the site to avoid overcrowding and unfortunate accidents.

However, the ARMYs made preparations to commemorate Jin's return after eighteen months. They decorated the site with banners, balloons, and other essentials to congratulate him on fulfilling his obligation. Despite the announcement, BigHit Music dispatched police and a team of bodyguards to avoid any unpleasant situations.

As soon as Jin was discharged, the idol went to the HYBE building and started a live broadcast on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, interacting with fans. The application crashed because of the large number of fans tuning in. Instead of taking a rest, he quickly started his activities.

Jin's post-military Weverse live gardened over 900k viewers from multiple countries, including Mexico, Indonesia, the United States, Brazil, India, and other regions globally. The idol also kept the promise he made to ARMYs during the group's tenth anniversary on June 13, 2023.

The singer promised fans that as soon as he was discharged from the military, he would interact with fans through a live broadcast on Weverse and stated:

"As far as I know, the remaining members are working hard on the 10th-anniversary contest. With '365 days' and '1 year' left in the military, I'll go to the company and see you on Weverse Live instead of going home as soon as I'm discharged."

He added:

"Of course, I might stop by home since it will be early in the morning, but I won't make any plans, and I'll be with you on our 11th anniversary day."

He also expressed his gratitude to the people and reporters who attended his discharge site and clicked his pictures through a Weverse post on June 12, 2024, and stated, as translated by @btsinthemoment on X:

"Thank you so much to the people and reporters that came and took pretty discharge pictures, and thank you so much to ARMYs that came in front of the company and gave me love because of my discharge. I couldn't give my proper greetings in case it would get too chaotic, but I'm so so thankful. Our ARMY are the best."

His comrades shed tears twice as they bid adieu to the idol and hugged him during discharge.

FESTSA event (Image via @bts_bighit/X)

Jin then held an in-person FESTA event the following day (June 13, 2024) to commemorate the group's eleventh anniversary. The event was held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul, South Korea, where the idol hugged 1000 fans, interacted with them, and delivered electrifying performances on tracks, including Super Tuna, The Astronaut, and others. The idol also gifted fans who attended the event a minimalistic clock and a bouquet as souvenirs.

The BTS member has also set an inspiration by carrying out his duty in an exemplary and outstanding manner. He served as an assistant drill inspector, earned the title of special warrior, and was promoted twice before the scheduled date. The idol carried out the duties of corporal and sergeant sincerely and set an example for the younger generation.

ARMYs are eagerly awaiting the announcement of BTS Jin's solo endeavors.