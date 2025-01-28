"Hobi being the kindest human being ever"— Fans react to BTS’ j-hope’s considerate gesture towards the interviewer at Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes 2025

On January 27, 2025, a French interviewer named Louise Aubery took to Instagram to post a short interview with BTS member j-hope. The interview took place during the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes held last week. Aubery's post, originally in French, was immediately translated and shared over social media.

In her Instagram post, Aubery mentioned that she had only two minutes to interact with the Daydream singer. She used that time to ask him to do a dance challenge. At the end of the challenge, she handed him a huge croissant, as she always does towards the end of her interview. As j-hope was prepared to leave, he took the chance to compliment her on her Korean speaking skills.

"Hobi being the kindest human being ever...," wrote a fan, sharing the video and detailing a translation of the original French caption.

The interview was shared on Instagram by the interviewer on her account @louiseaubery. She also added her thoughts during and after the interview as she reeled in the experience. Fans then shared the clips on X and showered love on j-hope's considerate gestures towards the host.

"Why is he so lovely and cute," one comment read.

"the interviewer asking him in korean thats so sweet of her omg and hobi was following along and listening so cutely too pls," came another comment.

"J-Hope is such a sweetheart," came another response to the rapper's behaviour.

Fans also complimented the host for speaking in Korean so that the Chicken Soup hitmaker is also comfortable. Interactions like these are loved by the fans because they show the amount of effort any host puts into making sure the artists are comfortable in a new setting.

"Props to her for speaking in Korean so jhope is comfortable!!" came an appreciation.

"I love how she always come up with interesting interview idea! And she did it in Korean! I'm sure the boys appreciate it a lot," wrote another fan, referring to her past intereactions with the group members.

"Her making Hobi dance and laugh and her french accent while speaking korean is soooo cute to me," read a comment.

BTS member j-hope at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025

On January 21, 2025, j-hope attended the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall Winter showcase held during the Paris Fashion Week. On January 24, 2025, he took the stage of Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes by storm with his electrifying performances. j-hope was one of the four K-pop acts to grace the stage of the gala.

This year's event lineup also featured BLACKPINK's Rosé, G-Dragon, and Taeyang.

While at the gala, he also met with French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. After opening his solo world tour, Hope on the Stage, in Seoul on February 28, 2025, the rapper will then proceed to North America and Asia, concluding the tour on June 1, 2025.

