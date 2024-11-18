"HOBICORE 3.0 REALLY COMING??" — Fans react to Pharrell allegedly hinting at a future collaboration project with BTS' j-hope

On November 13, 2024, Pharrell Williams seemingly hinted if he was collaborating with BTS' j-hope for a future project in his GQ interview titled Pharrell Replies To Fans Online | Actually Me.

The American musician said that he once commented on a fan's tweet on X and wrote "prepare." The fan's post was originally from September 13, 2024, which Pharrell mentioned in his interview. The fan (@HobiCasa) had speculated about the duo's future collaboration, after j-hope posted a picture of him with Pharrell on Instagram on September 11, 2024.

Pharrell's comment under the fan's post went viral as fans speculated that he would soon release a fashion line or a song with the BTS idol. In his GQ interview, he said:

"I'll tell you, okay. I said "prepare"! You know you were looking at your comment and people were like, 'What was gonna happen?' ' What happened?' 'Prepare for what?' You'll see it now...."

Fans noted how Pharrell ended his statement with "You'll see it now," which made them speculate if the two musicians must have partnered to launch a new project, if not a song.

"Pharrell Williams just called me b!*ch and I'm all for it. He reacted to my September 12th post in a GQ interview about a possible collabo with j-hope. HE SAID JUST PREPARE!!!!! OHMYFREAKINGGAWWWWDDDD IS HOBICORE 3.0 REALLY COMING?? HOBICORE IS COMING," the original poster wrote on X.

The BTS fandom flooded media speculating if j-hope would be launching his own fashion line by the name "HOBICORE."

"OHHOIHHH SO WHEN HOBI WAS SAYING FOREAL SO MANY D*MN TIMES IN THE LIVE HE WAS PLAYING SAYING PHARRELLLL AHHHHH WAS THAT THE HINT OMGGGG," one fan wrote.

"PHARELL SAYING "HOBICORE" I NEED TO SIT DOWN," another fan said.

"Oh my dear god. This is the best hint ever," another fan wrote.

Others speculated that since j-hope kept repeating the phrase "For real" in his latest Weverse Livestream, the fashion line could also possibly be called the same.

"so hobi fashion line is actually happening," one fan commented.

"In the beginning of the video, PW introduced himself and said "for real". For real may be the name of the collection," another fan noted.

"o namjoon music on hold, but maybe hobi fashion with Pharrell? Interesting," another fan added.

More about BTS' j-hope's solo endeavors so far

In July 2022, j-hope released his debut solo album, Jack in the Box. The album features 10 tracks, including singles like More and Arson. He delved into darker themes, exploring his fears and artistic aspirations.

Initially, Jack in the Box was available only digitally and on Weverse Albums, a decision driven by environmental considerations. However, following fan demand, the HOPE Edition was released in August 2023. This physical version included live performances from his 2022 Lollapalooza debut and instrumentals.

In 2024, the BTS idol took another creative leap with Hope on the Street Vol. 1, a project celebrating his passion for dance and choreography. The release was accompanied by a docuseries with the same title, offering fans an intimate look into his creative process and travels around the globe.

In other news, BTS' j-hope completed his mandatory military service of 18 months and was discharged on October 17, 2024.

