“Holy trinity of kdrama” — Fans amused over Lee Dong-wook, Lee Kwang-soo and Kim Won-hae’s dynamic in The Divorce Insurance

tvN’s The Divorce Insurance, which premiered on March 31, 2025, stars Lee Dong-wook, Lee Kwang-soo, and Kim Won-hae. Directed by Lee Won-seok and written by Lee Tae-yoon, the drama offers a humorous take on modern relationships. It airs on tvN and streams on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes every Monday and Tuesday.

Lee Kwang-soo plays An Jeon-man, Ki-jun’s longtime friend and a safety-conscious professional. Meanwhile, Kim Won-hae takes on the role of Na Dae-bok, the Hope Life Innovation Product Development Team leader in The Divorce Insurance.

Fans have found their scenes together hilarious.

"Holy trinity of kdrama you just know this drama will be success having those three in it" said one fan.

"The way I know this is KWangsoo's adlib" another fan said.

"kim won hae the most fearless actor i’ve ever seen" noted another.

Fans are happy to see the three actors together in The Divorce Insurance.

"Ngl I thought kwangsoo left running man, to get away from the comedy man persona but that guy literally is the definition of comedy. There's no way this wasnt his idea" commented another.

"this is gonna be peak comedy fr" responded another.

"New meme unlocked" reacted another fan.

More about The Divorce Insurance trio

Lee Dong-wook gained popularity with My Girl and later starred in series such as Scent of a Woman, The Fugitive of Joseon, Hotel King, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Life, Hell Is Other People, Tale of the Nine Tailed, Bad and Crazy, and A Shop for Killers.

Beyond acting, he has hosted various shows, including Strong Heart, the survival reality show Produce X 101, and his own talk show, Wook Talk. In his recent project, A Shop for Killers, he played Jeong Jin-man, a man who secretly operates an unusual shopping mall called Murthehelp while raising his niece, Ji-an.

Lee Kwang-soo is a South Korean actor, entertainer, and model who began his acting career with the sitcom Here He Comes. He gained recognition through various roles, including the medical melodrama It's Okay, That's Love, the neo-noir film Confession, the black comedy Collective Invention, the sitcom The Sound of Your Heart, the drama Live, and the human comedy film Inseparable Bros.

In addition to acting, he was a longtime cast member of the popular variety show Running Man, appearing from June 2010 until his departure in May 2021, with his final episode airing the following month.

Kim Won-hae spent years performing in plays and musicals before becoming one of the original members of the non-verbal performance Nanta in 1997. He is widely recognized for his work as a cast member on SNL Korea during its first four seasons. He recently starred in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call as Hong Jae-hun, the Director of Planning and Coordination.

