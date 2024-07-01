"HOW LONG HAS THIS BEEN IN STORAGE"— Fans react as BTS Japan drops ‘For You’ behind-the-scenes, celebrating the MV surpassing 100M views

On June 30, 2024, the official YouTube channel of BTS Japan released the behind-the-scenes video of the band’s For You music video. This video was uploaded to celebrate the original music video's 100 million views, which had been launched nine years ago on June 5, 2015. The caption of the For You behind-the-scenes video on YouTube reads,

“To celebrate the music video for "FOR YOU" reaching 100 million views, a Behind the scene was released! Thank you!!!”

Fans were thrilled about this accomplishment, writing positive comments and responses about it on the internet. As one of them said,

“HOW LONG HAS THIS BEEN IN STORAGE”

Other members of the Army applauded the K-pop boy band’s newest milestone achievement.

“it was when the maxmum quality was 720p, took so long but here we are,” a fan wrote.

“The way Bighit released 9 years later an BTS unseen footage of 'For you' behind the scenes since it finally reached 100M on yt...like never fails to amaze me the amount of content bighit still has in their drafts,” A netizen commented.

“And they are still the same,” another admirer remarked.

Some fans requested for more dance practice videos of the boy band.

“I WAS KINDA CONFUSED THEY DIDN'T RELEASE ANY DANCE PRACTICES THIS FESTA,” a fan commented.

“the urge to h@ck to get these treasures!!!” a fan wrote.

“I miss them sooo much,” another fan said.

The most recent accomplishment of the renowned K-pop group— 100 million views on YouTube on their 2015 Japanese hit For You— has made the MV reach the exclusive club of music videos with this many views.

This video, which was originally uploaded on June 4, 2015, finally reached its milestone after 9 years, signifying a major stepping phase in the boy band's career. The song For You was written and performed by BTS in Japan. It is the eleventh track on the album Youth.

On the compilation album The Best of BTS Japan Edition, this composition was featured as the seventh track. The video for For You shows the boy band’s youthful flair and charm. The gentle lyrics convey the members' yearning for their beloved ones. Love, hope, and trust are the themes of For You.

The track's long-term success is a testament to the Army fanbase's unwavering devotion and the group's universal appeal.

More about BTS

The seven-member K-pop group BTS was created by BIGHIT MUSIC, a subsidiary of HYBE (formerly BIGHIT Entertainment). The group's 2013 debut featured Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Kim Taehyung (V), and Jungkook. Of the seven members of BTS, six are now serving their mandatory military service.

On June 12, the eldest, Jin was discharged, and J-Hope is next in line. Upon their return from military duty in 2025, all remaining members will get back to the group's regular schedule.

