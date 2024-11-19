How old is Choi Si-hyun? Age gap with Ailee explored as singer announces marriage with the Single’s Inferno contestant

On November 19, 2024, American-Korean singer and songwriter Amy Lee, aka, Ailee, announced her wedding with Single's Inferno season 1 star, Choi Si-hun. South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that her agency, A2Z Entertainment, confirmed the duo's upcoming marriage set for April 20, 2025.

Single's Inferno season 1 contestant, Choi Si-hun, is currently 32 years old, three years younger than Ailee. Choi Si-hun is a model-turned-businessman. OSEN reported that he currently halted his modeling and acting activities to focus solely on his F&B and MCN businesses.

Ailee and Choi Si-hun met in 2023 through an acquaintance. A2Z Entertainment said:

"Ailee will be marrying actor-turned-businessman Choi Si-hoon on April 20th of next year. After deciding to get married, they received blessings from both sets of parents and families, and they would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans who have sent them congratulations and support since the news of their relationship was made public."

The agency continued that the 35-year-old American-Korean singer plans to continue her music activities after her marriage as well.

Ailee plans to do her best to repay her fans’ consistent love and support since her debut in 2012. Even during the wedding preparations, both she and the agency will focus on not neglecting her activities as a singer, such as performances, album preparations, and broadcasts. She also promises to continue her activities as a more mature and responsible person after marriage."

Ailee drops a heartfelt message on her fan café informing fans of her wedding plans

Amy Lee aka Ailee posted on her fan cafe on November 19, 2024, and shared that she has met "someone" with whom she wants to settle down. She added that she has found someone "dependable" and who provides her "a shoulder to lean on."

"I have met someone with whom I can share all this love, so I have decided to get married. I have met a dependable and thankful person who gives me a shoulder to lean on and rely on, and his understanding and consideration made me want to spend the rest of my life with him."

She requested her fans to support her decisions and said:

"I am still a person who is infinitely lacking since my debut, but I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Alien members who have supported and loved me so far. I will never forget this feeling and will work harder than I have ever worked before to become even more mature and do my best."

Ailee debuted in 2012 with her solo single, Heaven, which opened at No. 3 on the Gaon Digital Chart. The track also won her the Best New Artist Award at the Melon Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards, Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards, and Seoul Music Awards.

She won four Best Female Vocal Performance MAMA awards from 2013 to 2016 for her songs U&I, Singing Got Better, Mind Your Own Business, and If You. She is also renowned for the hit OST I Will Go to You Like the First Snow from the 2016 K-drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, starring Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, and Lee Dong-wook.

