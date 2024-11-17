“How the tables have turned!”- Fans swoon over EXO's Kyungsoo and Youngji’s onstage chemistry during ‘Small Girl’ performance at the KGMA 2024 

On November 16, 2024, EXO's Kyungsoo and Youngji gave a live performance of their duet song, Small Girl, at the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards stage. The duo’s track Small Girl was released on June 21, 2024.

During their latest performance, the chemistry between EXO's Kyungsoo and Youngji caught the special interest of the viewers. Viewers spotted Kyungsoo seemingly blushing in response to Youngji's gestures. Kyungsoo was putting a band-aid on Youngji's finger while performing (as shown in the track's MV), and Youngji grasped Kyungsoo's hand, making him feel shy.

Fans swooned over the K-pop stars' on-stage antics. As a result, followers flooded the internet with admiration for the celebrities. One person expressed this sentiment with the following comment:

“I JUST REALISED- YoungJi is the one who grabs his right hand after he's put the bandaid on??? Right?? oh dear, how the tables have turned! No wonder Kyungsoo looks a bit flustered!”

Some fans were reminded of EXO's Kyungsoo and Youngji's previous performance at the BLOOM Fancon, which took place in Taipei in June 2024. Earlier at the stated Fancon, Youngji became shy when Kyungsoo approached her and asked her to look into his eyes, but she didn't since she was feeling shy.

“It's so funny cause last time they sang together she couldn't look him in the eye. his little gesture "look a me" and she finally did. Now's he's the one getting giggley,” stated a fan.

“Youngji girl finally did it. The tables have turned. Kyungsoo... I saw you blushing,” another X user said.

“this two have the same energy as amelia dimoldenberg and andrew garfield,” stated another fan.

Some were happy that finally, Youngji made a first move, while others claimed to get butterflies with their chemistry.

“I hope kyungsoo's ready for this youngji's shameless era moooore, youngji! haha,” wrote another user on X.

“Shy girl finally make a first move oh dear you should prepare for the next cute! The stage looks more fun!” stated a fan.

“I don't think I've seen kyungsoo so shy before they do have a good chemistry man,” commented an admirer.

“This is the kind of people that it's okay for them to do it, but getting butterflies when others do it to them. HAHAHA,” another fan wrote.

EXO's Kyungsoo and Youngji’s Small Girl released in June 2024

The official video for EXO's Kyungsoo and Youngji’s Small Girl came out on June 21, 2025. As of writing, the MV of Small Girl has over 44 million views on YouTube, along with 1.2 million likes.

Earlier, on September 13, 2024, EXO’s Kyungsoo appeared as a guest on Lee Youngji’s talk show No Prepare. In this episode, Youngji revealed the story about the making of her song Small Girl. She said:

“when we sent this track to kyungsoo, i said "if Kyungsoo doesn't sing this part, i'm not releasing this."

EXO's Kyungsoo and Youngji’s talk show episode was released on the show's YouTube channel. Currently, this episode has over ten million views. Additionally, both EXO's Kyungsoo and Youngji won the award under the Best Artist category at the Korea Grand Music Awards 2024 Day 1 event.

