ATEEZ, BTS’ Taehyung, and more win big at Korea Grand Music Awards 2024 Day 2- Complete winners list, performances, highlights, & more

Day 2 of the Korea Grand Music Awards 2024, held on November 17, featured additional recognition for outstanding feats in K-pop music following the Day 1 celebrations on November 16. The renowned Korean entertainment and music media publication, Ilgan Sports, hosted the event to honor musicians based on professional ratings, digital and album sales, and fan votes.
The inaugural Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) continued with its second day of awards ceremony, "Song Day," on November 17, acknowledging a varied variety of musicians across numerous categories. BTS’ Taehyung, ATEEZ, Aespa, Stray Kids, NOWADAYS, and others were among the winners in several categories.
Korea Grand Music Awards 2024: Complete winners list featuring BTS’ Taehyung, Aespa, UNIS, and more
Prior to the event, the KGMA Organizing Committee announced the recipients of a few awards, such as Most Streamed Song, Rookie Award (fan vote), IS Rookie Award, Best Adult Contemporary, Trot Star of the Year, Best Song 10, Photogenic Award, and K-Pop Solo Artist of the Year. Following this, the Day 2 event honored all the winners at the award ceremony.
The list of winners from the Korea Grand Music Awards 2024 Day 2 is as follows:
Daesang
ATEEZ
Best Song 10
Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, Lim Young Woong, TREASURE, ATEEZ, RIIZE, Aespa, Lee Chan Won, RIIZE
Most Streamed Song
Aespa's Supernova
Trend of the Year – K-pop Solo
BTS’ Taehyung
Fan Vote Rookie
RIIZE
IS Rookie Award
UNIS, NOWADAYS
IS Rising Star
NCT WISH, FIFTY FIFTY
Photogenic Award
CLASS:y, Seo EVE
Trend of the Year
UNIS
Best Solo Artist
(G)I-DLE‘s Yuqi
Best Band
DAY6
Best K-pop Foreign Artist
JO1, NiziU
Best Adult Contemporary
Song Ga In
Grand Honor’s Choice
ATEEZ, Aespa
Best Stage
TREASURE
Best Producer
SM Entertainment’s Tak Young-jun
Grand Performer
DAY6
Grand Song
Aespa’s Supernova
Trend of the Year, Trot Star
Lee Chan Won
Trend of the Year, Trot Newcomer
Park Ji Hyun
Trend of the Year, Diggus’ Digging Artist
Lee Chan Won
Red carpet highlights and more details about Korean Grand Music Awards 2024 Day 2
The red carpet was graced by many fan-favorite K-pop acts, including Aespa, RIIZE, NOWADAYS, NCT WISH, NiziU, JO1, TREASURE, UNIS, FIFTY FIFTY, and more. All the K-pop groups graced the red carpet in coordinated outfits. The members of Aespa and UNIS wore similar black and white dresses, while FIFTY FIFTY girls flaunted their styles in matching black outfits.
The boy band members, namely RIIZE, DAY6, JO1, and NCT WISH, sported dapper black suits. Meanwhile, NOWADAYS’ members pulled off all-white looks for the awards night.
Love In The Big City actor Nam Yoonsu also arrived for the Korea Grand Music Awards 2024. He wore an all-white ensemble with a black bow tie to accentuate his look.
(G)I-DLE's Yuqi made a sparkling appearance on the red carpet in a golden dress. Further, Suspicious Partner actress Nam Ji-hyun arrived at the event in an all-black gown.
DAY6 also delivered a delightful performance of their song Melt Down at the awards event.
