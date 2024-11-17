ATEEZ, BTS’ Taehyung, and more win big at Korea Grand Music Awards 2024 Day 2- Complete winners list, performances, highlights, & more

Day 2 of the Korea Grand Music Awards 2024, held on November 17, featured additional recognition for outstanding feats in K-pop music following the Day 1 celebrations on November 16. The renowned Korean entertainment and music media publication, Ilgan Sports, hosted the event to honor musicians based on professional ratings, digital and album sales, and fan votes.

The inaugural Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) continued with its second day of awards ceremony, "Song Day," on November 17, acknowledging a varied variety of musicians across numerous categories. BTS’ Taehyung, ATEEZ, Aespa, Stray Kids, NOWADAYS, and others were among the winners in several categories.

Korea Grand Music Awards 2024: Complete winners list featuring BTS’ Taehyung, Aespa, UNIS, and more

Expand Tweet

Trending

Prior to the event, the KGMA Organizing Committee announced the recipients of a few awards, such as Most Streamed Song, Rookie Award (fan vote), IS Rookie Award, Best Adult Contemporary, Trot Star of the Year, Best Song 10, Photogenic Award, and K-Pop Solo Artist of the Year. Following this, the Day 2 event honored all the winners at the award ceremony.

The list of winners from the Korea Grand Music Awards 2024 Day 2 is as follows:

Daesang

ATEEZ

Best Song 10

Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, Lim Young Woong, TREASURE, ATEEZ, RIIZE, Aespa, Lee Chan Won, RIIZE

Most Streamed Song

Aespa's Supernova

Trend of the Year – K-pop Solo

BTS’ Taehyung

Fan Vote Rookie

RIIZE

IS Rookie Award

UNIS, NOWADAYS

IS Rising Star

NCT WISH, FIFTY FIFTY

Photogenic Award

CLASS:y, Seo EVE

Trend of the Year

UNIS

Best Solo Artist

(G)I-DLE‘s Yuqi

Best Band

DAY6

Best K-pop Foreign Artist

JO1, NiziU

Best Adult Contemporary

Song Ga In

Grand Honor’s Choice

ATEEZ, Aespa

Best Stage

TREASURE

Best Producer

SM Entertainment’s Tak Young-jun

Grand Performer

DAY6

Grand Song

Aespa’s Supernova

Trend of the Year, Trot Star

Lee Chan Won

Trend of the Year, Trot Newcomer

Park Ji Hyun

Trend of the Year, Diggus’ Digging Artist

Lee Chan Won

Red carpet highlights and more details about Korean Grand Music Awards 2024 Day 2

Expand Tweet

The red carpet was graced by many fan-favorite K-pop acts, including Aespa, RIIZE, NOWADAYS, NCT WISH, NiziU, JO1, TREASURE, UNIS, FIFTY FIFTY, and more. All the K-pop groups graced the red carpet in coordinated outfits. The members of Aespa and UNIS wore similar black and white dresses, while FIFTY FIFTY girls flaunted their styles in matching black outfits.

The boy band members, namely RIIZE, DAY6, JO1, and NCT WISH, sported dapper black suits. Meanwhile, NOWADAYS’ members pulled off all-white looks for the awards night.

Love In The Big City actor Nam Yoonsu also arrived for the Korea Grand Music Awards 2024. He wore an all-white ensemble with a black bow tie to accentuate his look.

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi made a sparkling appearance on the red carpet in a golden dress. Further, Suspicious Partner actress Nam Ji-hyun arrived at the event in an all-black gown.

DAY6 also delivered a delightful performance of their song Melt Down at the awards event.

Read more: From SEVENTEEN to New Jeans: 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards artist day complete winners list, performances, highlights, & more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback