HYBE founder and chairman Bang Si-Hyuk aka Bang PD topped the list of the richest entertainment industry stockholders on May 9, 2024. The business analysis firm Korea CXO Research Institute reported that 30 stockholders individually owned equities connected to local culture and content that were valued at more than 10 billion won ($7.3 million).

Bang Si-Hyuk is currently in possession of 13,151,394 shares of HYBE stock, valued at 2.6303 trillion won (over $1.92 billion). The combined market value of the 30 stockholders who became members of the "10 billion won club" is 3.8479 trillion won (over $2.81 billion).

From 4.7057 trillion won ($3.44 billion) at the start of the year, it dropped by around 857.8 billion won ($627 million) due to the dismal stock price.

This stemmed from HYBE losing over $400 million in share price due to its ongoing feud with ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, where the former accused the latter of a breach of trust.

Bang Si-Hyuk becomes the largest shareholder in K-pop industry with 68.4% owned shares

At 2.6302 trillion won, or $1.92 billion, HYBE Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk possessed the most stock worth. His controlled capital represented 68.4% of the 30 members' overall stock holdings on the list. However, Chairman Bang's stock dropped in excess of 545.7 billion won (17.2%) in the last four months.

His value dropped to 2.5342 trillion won, or $1.85 billion, as of the beginning of March 2024. Maeil Business reported that his stock valuation declined even before the current dispute between HYBE and its subsidiary ADOR broke out on global news.

Meanwhile, even though HYBE's stock values had decreased by more than 17% over the last four months in 2024, all BTS members were still discovered to have stock holdings worth over 10 billion won each ($7.3 million). This further makes each of the BTS members as one of the 30 stockholders from the "10 billion club."

BTS members Kim Taehyung, Suga, Park Jimin, and Jungkook have 13.6 billion won ($9.9 million) in stocks each. Meanwhile, J-Hope is reported to have 12.5 billion won ($9.15 million), Kim Namjoon aka RM owns 11.6 billion won ($8.4 million), and Jin reportedly owns 10.4 billion won ($7.6 million) worth of shares.

However, before their military enlistment in November 2023, each of the members was reported to have transferred their shares to HYBE Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk in return for company voting rights and being able to get directly involved in the major company decision-making process.

BTS members as highlighted in red boxes. Provided by | Korea CXO Research Institute. (Image via Maeil Business)

Nevertheless, even with over 545.7 billion won, or $400 million shortage, Bang Si-Hyuk still came out on top of the list and emerged as the largest shareholder in South Korea as of May 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, the second-largest stakeholder on the list is the producer and COO Jin-young Park of JYP Entertainment, with 365.7 billion won ($267 million) worth of JYP shares. Executive producer Yang Hyun-seok of YG Entertainment came in third with 154 billion won ($112 million).

Executive director Scooter Braun of HYBE America was ranked fifth with 72.4 billion won ($53 million).