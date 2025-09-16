"I felt my intentions were misunderstood" - Choi Siwon addresses Charlie Kirk tribute post backlash amidst fan calls for departure from Super Junior

Super Junior’s Choi Siwon responded to criticism over his online tribute to Charlie Kirk, the American conservative activist who was recently killed. On September 12, 2025, Choi addressed the issue on the fan platform Bubble. He explained that he intended to express sympathy for a life lost to gun violence.&quot;I am grateful for the media's attention after posting, but I felt my intentions were misunderstood. I judged that my insufficient heartfelt message had been conveyed and took down the post. However, as there is still significant interest, I would like to explain myself,&quot; Choi Siwon wrote.He said that despite political differences, he believed the circumstances of his death were tragic.&quot;There has been much discussion regarding my post about Charles Kirk, so I would like to clarify. He was a Christian, the head of a family, and a husband. Regardless of the circumstances, the tragic loss of life from a shooting during a lecture in front of many students is deeply heartbreaking, regardless of political stance. That is why I paid my respects,&quot; he shared.Super Junior's Choi Siwon faces backlash over tribute to Charlie KirkKirk was the founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent figure in US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. He was fatally shot on September 10 during a university debate event in Utah. On September 11, Choi Siwon posted a memorial on Instagram, sharing a family photo of Kirk with the caption, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” He also uploaded a photo of Kirk with the text, “REST IN PEACE CHARLIE KIRK.” The posts included content from pastor John Bevere and the Christian Community Bible Alive.The tribute received strong reactions from netizens. Critics pointed to Kirk’s history of racially charged and misogynistic remarks. Soon, netizens started demanding Choi’s removal from the group Super Junior.M @notdeepikacarlaLINKtrying to talk sense into choi siwon &amp;amp;amp; his brainless defenders how the backlash he's getting has nothing to do with his &quot;religion&quot; but has everything to do with him using his platforms to advocate for dangerous extremist ideologies; bringing ruin upon the group &amp;amp;amp; fandom, be like:Choi, a practicing Christian, has previously faced scrutiny for his social media activity. He once liked a post opposing Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests and shared content against same-sex marriage. Both incidents resulted in public backlash and apologies. Choi Siwon has never publicly declared support for any political party. Just two months earlier, he appeared on the variety show Knowing Bros, emphasizing that he had no interest in politics. Some joked about him becoming the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism or collecting election songs. However, he stressed that he has no political ambitions and is focused solely on group activities.Jsteph⁷🇲🇽🇵🇸🍋 @Jsteph_143LINKWe demand CHOI SIWON's expulsion from Super Junior for his bigoted and hateful views that have significantly contributed to the group's negative reputation, and continue to fracture and isolate fans who love the other 8 members dearly. @siwonchoi @SJofficial #siwon_out #siwonoutIn response to the recent backlash, Choi told South Korean media outlet OSEN that he was not personally affected by the criticism. He requested prayers for those opposing him, citing his Christian faith as the reason. Since then, he has refrained from making further comments and has only shared Bible passages online. Meanwhile, social media has seen an increase in accounts calling for his exit from Super Junior. X is being flooded with international fans spreading hashtags like “#SIWON_OUT.”Amid the controversy, reports emerged that Super Junior members Leeteuk and Yesung had unfollowed Choi Siwon on Instagram.