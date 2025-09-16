  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "I felt my intentions were misunderstood" - Choi Siwon addresses Charlie Kirk tribute post backlash amidst fan calls for departure from Super Junior

"I felt my intentions were misunderstood" - Choi Siwon addresses Charlie Kirk tribute post backlash amidst fan calls for departure from Super Junior

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Sep 16, 2025 14:27 GMT
Choi Siwon (Image via Instagram/@siwonchoi)
Choi Siwon (Image via Instagram/@siwonchoi)

Super Junior’s Choi Siwon responded to criticism over his online tribute to Charlie Kirk, the American conservative activist who was recently killed. On September 12, 2025, Choi addressed the issue on the fan platform Bubble. He explained that he intended to express sympathy for a life lost to gun violence.

Ad
"I am grateful for the media's attention after posting, but I felt my intentions were misunderstood. I judged that my insufficient heartfelt message had been conveyed and took down the post. However, as there is still significant interest, I would like to explain myself," Choi Siwon wrote.

He said that despite political differences, he believed the circumstances of his death were tragic.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"There has been much discussion regarding my post about Charles Kirk, so I would like to clarify. He was a Christian, the head of a family, and a husband. Regardless of the circumstances, the tragic loss of life from a shooting during a lecture in front of many students is deeply heartbreaking, regardless of political stance. That is why I paid my respects," he shared.
Ad
Ad

Super Junior's Choi Siwon faces backlash over tribute to Charlie Kirk

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent figure in US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. He was fatally shot on September 10 during a university debate event in Utah.

On September 11, Choi Siwon posted a memorial on Instagram, sharing a family photo of Kirk with the caption, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” He also uploaded a photo of Kirk with the text, “REST IN PEACE CHARLIE KIRK.” The posts included content from pastor John Bevere and the Christian Community Bible Alive.

Ad

The tribute received strong reactions from netizens. Critics pointed to Kirk’s history of racially charged and misogynistic remarks. Soon, netizens started demanding Choi’s removal from the group Super Junior.

Ad

Choi, a practicing Christian, has previously faced scrutiny for his social media activity. He once liked a post opposing Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests and shared content against same-sex marriage. Both incidents resulted in public backlash and apologies.

Choi Siwon has never publicly declared support for any political party. Just two months earlier, he appeared on the variety show Knowing Bros, emphasizing that he had no interest in politics. Some joked about him becoming the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism or collecting election songs. However, he stressed that he has no political ambitions and is focused solely on group activities.

Ad
Ad

In response to the recent backlash, Choi told South Korean media outlet OSEN that he was not personally affected by the criticism. He requested prayers for those opposing him, citing his Christian faith as the reason. Since then, he has refrained from making further comments and has only shared Bible passages online.

Meanwhile, social media has seen an increase in accounts calling for his exit from Super Junior. X is being flooded with international fans spreading hashtags like “#SIWON_OUT.”

Ad

Amid the controversy, reports emerged that Super Junior members Leeteuk and Yesung had unfollowed Choi Siwon on Instagram.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adrija Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications