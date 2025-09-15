“They’re all problematic” – Internet reacts to Super Junior Leeteuk’s airport ignorance & IG unfollow of Siwon amidst Charlie Kirk tribute backlash

Super Junior is in the spotlight after leader Leeteuk and bandmate Yesung reportedly unfollowed band member Choi Siwon on Instagram. This follows Siwon sharing a post mourning American conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The story praised Kirk but drew immediate backlash online.Siwon deleted the post and shared a clarification, yet criticism continued. Fans responded with the #Siwon_Out hashtag and a petition asking for his removal from the group.. @isnuwuLINKLEETEUK AND YESUNG JUST UNFOLLOWED THIS MF😭 I LOVE THEM SO MUCH #SIWON_OUTThe tension became visible when Super Junior left Incheon Airport for Jakarta. A viral clip showed Siwon leaning toward Leeteuk, who looked away with a serious face. Fans read it as a sign of friction.Meanwhile, Leeteuk and Yesung’s Instagram activity added more attention. They no longer follow Siwon but still follow other members. However, many fans deem the whole group as &quot;problematic.&quot;&quot;They’re all problematic, and saying they love Trump and Elon Musk is wild,&quot; an X user commented.Sophie @sophiebbx_LINKThey’re all problematic, and saying they love Trump and Elon Musk is wildFor those unversed, Leeteuk faced backlash after praising Donald Trump and Elon Musk during SM Entertainment’s “Smtown Live 2025” concert in Los Angeles this year in March. During a six-member Super Junior set, Leeteuk playfully called an audience member “Mom.&quot;He later also shouted, “I love USA,” “I love Elon Musk,” “I love In-N-Out,” and “I love Trump,” sparking online debate after clips circulated on social media. Most recently, Leeteuk addressed dating rumors with pro golfer Jang So-hee (who is 18 years his junior) after photos surfaced online.danielle 🍉 @ellemieseLINKyall act like he never say &quot;i love donald trump&quot; out loudHaechansButterfly🦋 @gguksundercutLINKSame man who screamed I love Donald trump btw lmaoSandyjyh @sandy_jyhLINKThe man that screamed he loved Trump? Don't think so. Pure optics.Many point out that Leeteuk is in no position to criticize Siwon because he's the &quot;same.&quot;Carolayn García. @pilum_muralisLINKhe cannot be mad at siwon cuz he’s exactly the same 😭irene @sunhakieLINKhis a*s cannot be mad at siwon cuz he’s exactly the same 😭😭✧⁠*⁠。 @slayp1erLINKLol all of suju are the same, Siwon has been open about being a trump supporter, he does not gaf, all his members don't gaf, fuck them all, the whole group should have disbanded years agoSuper Junior Choi Siwon's Charlie Kirk controversy explainedSuper Junior's Choi Siwon (Image via Instagram/@siwonchoi)Choi Siwon is under fire after sharing a tribute to Charlie Kirk, the U.S. conservative activist who was shot at Utah Valley University. Kirk, 31, was responding to a question about transgender mass shooters when a gun fired, hitting him in the neck. He was rushed to the hospital but passed away shortly after.Authorities initially detained suspects, who were later released after further investigation. Former President Donald Trump ordered flags at half-mast through October 14 to honor him. On October 11, the Poseidon actor reposted an image of Kirk by @biblecomesfirst with a cross graphic, captioned,“REST IN PEACE CHARLIE KIRK.&quot;The background featured Rescue by Lauren Daigle. He also shared a family photo of Kirk with the verse,“Well done, good and faithful servant.”Both posts were deleted hours later after fans started criticizing the South Korean artist. He has faced similar backlash before, including over a social media joke about the transgender community two years ago.bua doll🪷 @gelgirlbaabinLINKkorean men never beating the MAGA allegations why is Siwon Choi out of all people posting condolences abt charlie kirk an evil man dies and everybody in fucking fake shambles over it …where was the thoughts and prayers when 4 year olds were getting shot at in schoolsKirk founded Turning Point USA, a conservative group advocating Christian and right-leaning values. Earlier this month, he visited South Korea for “Build Up Korea 2025,” promoting democracy, a Christian worldview, and the U.S.-South Korea alliance.Meanwhile, Super Junior is on their 20th-anniversary world tour, Super Show 10, kicking off with sold-out shows at Seoul’s KSPO Dome in August 2025. After performing in Jakarta on September 13, the group will head to Manila on October 4th.