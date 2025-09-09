  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “People always be looking for a reason to hate” - Fans defend KATSEYE’s Yoonchae as her reaction to “gays” question at VMAs sparks “homophobic” claims

“People always be looking for a reason to hate” - Fans defend KATSEYE’s Yoonchae as her reaction to “gays” question at VMAs sparks “homophobic” claims

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 09, 2025 11:46 GMT
KATSEYE
KATSEYE'S Yoonchae (Image via Instagram/@katseyeworld)

On September 7, 2025, KATSEYE made their first appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York, walking the red carpet in gothic-inspired outfits paired with towering shoes. During a red-carpet chat, the members were asked to send a message “to the gays.”

Ad

Several members responded with, “We love the gays,” while netizens noticed Yoonchae stayed quiet. Her lack of response quickly stirred online backlash, with some accusing her of harboring "homophobic" views. The discussion gained traction even though KATSEYE already includes two openly queer members, Lara and Megan.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, supporters of Yoonchae argued that she may not have caught the question or misread it in the moment. Many cited language gaps and cultural context as possible reasons, with one X user commenting:

"Leave this girl alone. People always be looking for a reason to hate."
Ad

Others pointed out that English is not her first language, so it may have taken her some time to fully understand the question.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, some netizens suggested that she was simply being "nonchalant."

Ad
Ad
Ad

KATSEYE takes home first VMA award since debut

KATSEYE&#039;s first VMA win for Touch (Image via Instagram/@katseyeworld)
KATSEYE's first VMA win for Touch (Image via Instagram/@katseyeworld)

KATSEYE stamped their presence at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, earning their first Moon Person. The sextet - Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung - clinched the Push Performance of the Year award for Touch, a track from their debut EP Soft Is Strong (SIS), released in 2024.

Ad

The group was also in the running for Best Group, sharing the category with Coldplay, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Stray Kids, The Marías, and more. Tears and hugs followed before they accepted the award on stage. Thanking their fanbase, EYEKONS, they reflected on their journey from Netflix’s Pop Star Academy to the VMAs.

Lara Raj told the crowd, “We’ve been through a lot together, so having this moment feels so rewarding.” Concluding their speech, Raj and Sophia added short messages in Tamil and Filipino.

Ad

Earlier, the band opened the preshow with Gnarly, a track from their latest EP, Beautiful Chaos, released in June. They ditched the carpet look for black bustiers and shorts styled with metallic belts and feather trims. Later in the night, they returned with Gabriela from the same album. The performance featured another wardrobe switch, this time into mismatched scarlet, hot pink, and sky-blue tops.

On August 3, 2025, the global girl group drew an estimated crowd of 85,000 attendees, setting a new milestone for the largest midday turnout in Lollapalooza’s history. Their 40-minute showcase featured the stage premieres of several new tracks, including Gameboy, Gabriela, Mean Girls, and M.I.A. They also delivered fan-favorite tracks like Debut, Tonight I Might, My Way, Touch, and Gnarly.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications