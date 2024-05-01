"I hope you endure it well" — S.E.S.' Bada uploads an Instagram story in empathy and support of NewJeans amidst the ongoing HYBE X ADOR feud

On Tuesday, April 30, S.E.S.' Bada uploaded an Instagram story in support of NewJeans, amidst the ongoing conflict between HYBE Labels and ADOR. The story included a picture of the K-pop girl group and the caption empathized with the rookie group, which is currently caught up in the battle between the two entertainment companies.

The veteran idol also pointed out the current controversy will affect NewJeans' comeback, and expressed her support to the group by asking them to hold on optimistically. Additionally, she also conveyed that she hoped that they would endure the tough times. She ended her note by sending support to all her junior Korean idols who are going through tough times.

"I hope you endure it well and grow up in an even cooler way, and I pray that you guys will be happy within yourselves..." she wrote, as per a translation on Instagram.

S.E.S.' Bada uploads Instagram story addressing NewJeans' struggles amidst the HYBE X ADOR feud

Bada is a South Korean singer-songwriter and composer who debuted under the K-pop girl group, S.E.S., in 1997. Though the group hasn't been active in recent years, it stands as one of the best-selling artists in South Korea. Recently, the idol garnered attention for the story she uploaded addressing the rookie K-pop girl group, NewJeans.

The caption of the story showcased her empathy and support for the K-pop girl group amidst the HYBE X ADOR feud. Here's what the story read (as per an Instagram translation):

"In the midst of the adult's complications...Even just preparing as an idol, preparing for the album... This time around, just how hard must it have been for these young friends...Our idol juniors...There must have been tough times in everyone's position but...these beautiful times that won't come back..."

"All of the Korean Idol Juniors, you all are incredible, I'm supporting you all."

S.E.S.' Bada most likely talked about NewJeans due to the ongoing conflict between HYBE and ADOR. HYBE recently allegedly found evidence of ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, plotting to make the agency independent from the label. It also put forth alleged pieces of evidence where Min Hee-jin was seen spreading claims that can be used to pressure HYBE Labels to give up control of ADOR.

These included Min Hee-jin accusing RIIZE, TWS, and ILLIT of copying NewJeans. She also allegedly called out Bang Si-hyuk for copying her idea to create BTS. As more and more information about Min Hee-jin's alleged strategy was made public, an emergency press conference was held for the ADOR CEO.

In the conference, while she addressed the accusations made towards her, she also put forth more claims regarding HYBE Labels. These included HYBE's refusal to compensate Min Hee-jin for NewJeans' commercial success, lack of promotions for the K-pop girl group, a slave contract to link HYBE and ADOR, and more. However, HYBE Labels soon released a response statement refuting these claims.

As the controversy continues to unfold, NewJeans is naturally affected by the same. Since the girl group was created by Min Hee-jin and stands as the only artist under ADOR, the current conflict threatens the group's position in the industry. Moreover, the controversy also has the potential to affect the group's comeback.

The group is slated for a comeback with the EP album release, How Sweet, on May 24, followed by their Japanese debut on June 21 with the single album, Supernatural. However, the ongoing feud brings with it a lot more uncertainty about the success of their musical releases.