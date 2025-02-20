I hope he's okay" - Fans express concern after SEVENTEEN's S.Coups vents frustration on Weverse

On 20 February 2025, S.Coups, the leader of the group SEVENTEEN, posted cryptic updates on Weverse. He wrote 'Frustrated' in his first post, and thereafter, there was a wave of messages from the Carats who wanted to know the reason for the post.

SEVENTEEN's leader engaged with fans and once more penned a few cryptic replies, which further mystified fans regarding the issue or situation he is currently facing.

S.Coups post and response to fans messages (Image Via Weverse)

Fans rushed to the internet to express their concerns about the rapper's post on Weverse. They sent their best wishes and hoped that he was feeling well.

"There’s a lot that’s going on in caratland till I can’t even think what kind of things that coups talking abt rn but I hope he’s okay…," a fan commented.

Messages for S.Coups kept pouring in on X, and fans prayed for his well-being.

"coups :( whatever happened to you rn i hope you know that you have the right to prioritize your happiness first before the other’s. your feelings matter and it’s always okay to admit that you’re not okay," another fan reacted.

" :(( i'm thankful coups felt open to tell us he's struggling with something but it sucks that it's happening, and not knowing what exactly it is and that there's nothing we can do to help. i hope things get easier for him and all of them," another fan commented.

"I hope whatever s.coups & the rest of the members are going through right now, they can overcome it altogether," another fan wrote on X.

Many fans also raised questions about the reason for the post and speculated on the causes, as well as the seriousness of the situation. They expressed hope that whatever problem he is facing will be resolved soon.

"Pls let this not be about his injury, it’s so painful to see him like this," a fan reacted.

"Whoever made coups this upset better pray tnt CUZ WHEN I FIND YOU!! WHEN I FKN FIND YOUUUU…hes not really the kind of artist who says when he’s feeling something ina negative light for him to go on weeverse speaks a lot," a fan reacted on X.

"for coups to have to express his feelings on a public platform shows a lot about how he’s feeling and how bad the situation must be right now… hope it all works out for them," another fan said.

S.Coups is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and leader of the group SEVENTEEN

S.Coups, also known as Choi Seung-cheol, is the leader of SEVENTEEN and heads its hip-hop unit team. He has been training under Pledis Entertainment since 2009 and was a member of the now-disbanded team Tempest before joining SEVENTEEN in 2015.

He has played a pivotal role in shaping the group's discography by co-writing over 70 songs since their debut. He underwent surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which led him to take a temporary hiatus, and as a result, he missed out on being part of SEVENTEEN's Follow Tour in 2023.

Due to his injury, S.Coups is classified as Grade 5 under South Korea's military fitness classification, thereby exempting him from military service. He also released a digital song titled Me, which he wrote and co-produced in the same year.

In January 2025, S.Coups achieved full membership in the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA), an honor bestowed upon musicians who earn significant royalties.

In other news, the boy group will host their ninth fan meeting, SEVENTEEN in CARATLAND, on the 20-21 March at the Incheon Munhak Stadium Main Arena.

