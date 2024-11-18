“I would like you to think about it from the character's perspective”- Lee Yu-mi defends Mr. Plankton amidst dating violence criticisms

Lee Yu-mi recently addressed concerns surrounding the Netflix original series Mr. Plankton, following accusations of promoting dating violence due to a controversial trailer scene. During an interview with iMBC Entertainment on November 18, the actress urged viewers to empathize with her character, Jae-mi, and understand the emotional complexities driving the narrative.

In the trailer of the drama, a contentious scene shows Woo Do-hwan storming into a wedding and carrying away the bride which sparked backlash. Lee Yu-mi emphasized the importance of understanding the character dynamics in response.

"I would like you to think about it from the character's perspective. Think about the emotional line between the characters and what kind of mindset the character had while attending this wedding," she said.

The actress added that portraying such raw emotions was challenging yet rewarding.

Lee Yu-mi shares her Mr. Plankton experience

Yu-mi spoke about the ongoing discussion about the k*dnapping scene in her recent work, Mr. Plankton. After the release of the drama, some viewers brought to attention a scene where the male lead k*dnaps the female lead from her wedding and criticized it for the same. Lee Yu-mi urged them to look at it from the character's perspective.

She also spoke about her filming experience. Yu-mi explained that she approached the scenes with a sense of desperation as if she were genuinely running away, which helped her understand Jae-mi’s feelings and convey them authentically.

She said, "I ran away desperately. I think that when I was able to run away, I realized my own feelings."

Reflecting on her experience working with Woo Do-hwan, she described him as a supportive comrade, friend, and colleague. She noted that their connection grew stronger during a significant rice paddy scene, where she felt they bonded deeply, likening the experience to going through a battle together.

"I think I filmed it with Woo Do-hwan as if I was going to war and protecting each other. Our chemistry got better and better as we went on," she said.

Discussing the love triangle between her character, Woo Do-hwan’s Hae-jo, and Oh Jung-se’s Eo-heung, Lee Yu-mi expressed her admiration for Oh Jung-se, whom she had long respected and wished to collaborate with.

She shared her curiosity about how his portrayal of pure love would unfold and praised the positive energy he brought to the set, which inspired her to match his enthusiasm despite their age difference.

Lee Yu-mi hopes audiences will view the series with empathy for its complex characters and their struggles. The ten-episode drama is currently available to stream on Netflix.

More about Mr. Plankton

Penned by Jo Yong, the writer behind It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, and directed by Hong Jong-chan, known for Juvenile Justice and Dear My Friends, Mr. Plankton is a romantic comedy exploring the lives of individuals who, much like plankton, struggle to connect or fit in with others.

The romantic comedy tells the story of Jae-mi, the "world's unluckiest bride-to-be," who embarks on an unexpected journey with Hae-jo, played by Woo Do-hwan, a man born into the wrong family. Jae-mi, longing for the stability of a family, is thrown into turmoil when she is diagnosed with early menopause shortly before her wedding to Eo-heung, portrayed by Oh Jung-se, the heir to a prominent family.

