"I'M SO SEATED FOR THIS" — Fans react as izna drops music video teaser for their digital single, ‘SIGN’

On March 27, 2025, izna released a teaser for their upcoming music video, Sign, on the group's YouTube channel. The 31-second teaser featured the members in eye-catching visuals and concluded with the lyric, "Can you just give me a....," and a poster that says "SIGN."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The group had previously posted three lyric posters for their upcoming digital single on their social media channels on March 20, 2025. The posters showcase heart-shaped fireworks in the night sky, a "SIGN" signage reflecting on a rain-soaked street, and a shimmering heart symbol.

izna shared snippets of the lyrics featured on the posters, including "You will be mine," "Just give me a sign," and "Do you wanna take it?"

Fans took to the internet to share their excitement about the upcoming single.

Ad

"SIGN SOUNDS SO GOOD??? I'M SO SEATED FOR THIS," tweeted a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"everyone looks like they're going thru it... oh we're about to be served the heart break anthem of the year!" said a fan.

"If this is just the teaser, I’m afraid of how powerful the full MV will be!" wrote another fan.

"ngl the mv teaser made me more excited like suddenly all my worries are gone," added a user.

Ad

Several more fans expressed similar sentiments, with some praising the aesthetics of the MV teaser.

"BANGER BANGER BANGER. THIS SMELLS LIKE SOTY," commented a fan.

"CAN YOU JUST GIVE ME A?? IT SOUNDS SO GOOD ALREADY OMG AND THE GIRLS LOOKS SO GOOD HERE," wrote another fan.

"THE AESTHETIC IS SO GOOD WOW," added a user.

More about the rookie group izna and their debut EP N/a

izna is a girl group formed under WakeOne Entertainment and produced by Teddy Park. The group comprises seven members: Mai, Jeemin, Jiyoon, Koko, Sarang, Jungeun, and Saebi. The group was formed through Mnet's reality competition show I-Land 2, which aired from April 18 to July 4, 2024. The show brought together contestants from Korea, Japan, and Malaysia under WakeOne Entertainment.

Ad

They all competed to be part of a multinational band which would be the label's first permanent girl group. From the initial 24 contestants, the final seven were announced during the live final episode on July 4, 2024. The group made their official debut with their mini album N/a.

Ad

The debut EP N/a featured a five-track lineup, including the title track, Izna, and the high-energy track, Timebomb. The album also included the retro-inspired synth-pop dance numbers IWALY, Drip, and Fake It.

The album reached the top of the iTunes album charts in Thailand and Slovenia, and it also secured a spot in the top 10 in 12 countries, including Chile, Indonesia, Japan, and Portugal. In South Korea, its title track, Izna, ranked high on major music sites like Melon, Genie and Bugs as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper on November 26, 2024.

Ad

izna's digital single, Sign, is set to release on March 31, 2025, at 6 PM KST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback