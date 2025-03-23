"I miss them together so much" — Fans react as NCT's Taeyong joins Ten for Bambola challenge

On March 22, 2025, NCT's Taeyong joined Ten for the Bambola Challenge, dropping the video through the group's official Instagram account and sending the fandom into a frenzy. The duo, dressed in casual outfits, showcased the choreography of the track in a studio room.

The Bambola Challenge was initiated by Ten as part of the promotional activities for his upcoming album, Stunner.

Thai dancer and singer Ten released his English song Bambola on March 17, 2025. The track, unveiled through SM Entertainment and distributed by Dreamus, is part of his upcoming record, Stunner. The record will feature seven tracks—Stunner, Enough For Me, Bambola, Sweet as Sin, Waves, Butterfly, and Stunner (English Ver).

Following the release of NCT's Taeyong and TEN's Bambola challenge video, the clip quickly went viral across social media. Fans could not stop gushing over their latest choreography. They shared multiple reactions to the duo's reunion, and an X user tweeted:

"Oh my god I miss them together so much"

Fans praised NCT's Taeyong and Ten for nailing the dance challenge for Bambola. Many X users were delighted with their latest content for the promotional activities of TEN for his upcoming album, Stunner.

"Two powerhouses together! this challenge just got even better," a fan reacted.

"TAEYONG and TEN together? The Bambola challenge just leveled up. This is gonna be iconic," an X user shared.

"TAEYONG joins TEN for the ‘Bambola’ challenge, showcasing smooth moves and synergy, delighting fans with their charismatic dance collaboration," another fan commented.

"So much personality! Taeyong always brings a different flavor. Love the subtly different styles together," one fan mentioned.

Internet users continued to share multiple snippets praising NCT's Taeyong's dancing skills.

"always satisfying watching Taeyong's body dancing. he's not just dancing but bringing super cool style & giving soul to his dance moves in every beats. so precise, sharp & detail. best dancer who always ate & executed every dance challenge very well. that's the real main dancer," an X user reacted.

"TAEYONG totally nailed it nobody comes close to him in best dancer department. The aura , energy, charisma, detailed and smooth moves and footworks, the coolness, the swag !!!! In his enlistment era and yet still he's the best and becoming even better oh he is insane and too good," another person shared.

"TAEYONG dances like he was idol'ing in the Navy for the past 12 months his moves so sharp, smooth, fluid, so stylish...he made the choreo looks so refreshing & so appealing to do the challenge Just 'best dancer's in the industry' things," a fan mentioned.

"The superstar aura of Taeyong delivers his great main dancer talents, bringing back the kpop sparks! Oh we miss you Mr. Lee Taeyong," an X user commented.

More about NCT's Taeyong

NCT's Taeyong is a multifaceted artist known for his expertise in singing, rapping, and songwriting. He is managed by SM Entertainment and has been designated as the leader of the band and the sub-units, including NCT 127, NCT U, and SuperM, respectively.

The artist made his official debut with the single The 7th Sense. It was released on April 9, 2016, through SM Entertainment. The track was distributed through KT Music.

In March 2021, he launched his SoundCloud account. Subsequently, he released multiple tracks, including Dark Clouds, Monroe (feat. Baekhyun from EXO), Swimming Pool, and others.

The K-pop idol debuted as a soloist on June 5, 2023, with the mini-album Shalala. It was released and distributed through SM Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment, respectively. The album features seven tracks, including Shalala, Gwando, Move Mood Mode, Virtual Insanity, Ruby, 404 File Not Found, and Back To The Past. His discography also includes well-known songs such as Long Flight, Marteen, and others.

NCT's Taeyong is set to be discharged from mandatory military service on December 14, 2025. He was enlisted as an active duty soldier in the Navy on April 15, 2024.

