"I need to know who right now": Fans react as Little Mix's Jade seemingly hints at a collaboration with a K-pop artist

On Thursday, April 3, the girl group singer, Little Mix's Jade, hinted at a collaboration with a K-pop artist. This was revealed during the singer's appearance in The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma, where she talked about her upcoming debut album. At the same time, she stated that no artist collaborations are featured in her upcoming album.

However, she also added that soon after the album release, she had three collaborations lined up. One is a UK artist, another with a US artist, and the last one with a K-pop artist. Here's what she stated during her podcast appearance:

"Actually, I've got three collaborations in the pipeline. One's from the US, one's from the UK, and one is from, eh..., one is a K-pop artist."

Following the same, fans and netizens have been thrilled about the announcement. Soon after the podcast release, they couldn't help but speculate on the possible K-pop artists that Little Mix's Jade could've collaborated with. Naturally, they grew curious about the news and were thrilled about the upcoming collaboration. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"No because like……… I need to know who right now"

"she hasn’t even dropped a teaser and i’m already screaming" said a fan on X

"ja de + kpop??? we are NOT making it through this era alive" added another fan

"jade collaborating with a kpop artist oh i’m READY" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens expressed their excitement about the upcoming collaboration between Little Mix's Jade and a K-pop artist.

"oh I am about to be UNBEARABLE" stated a fan

"LITTLE MIX NEVER BEATING THE MOTHERS OF KPOP ALLEGATIONS" added an X user

"I KNEW ITTT!! JADE WAS GONNA GIVE US A KPOP COLLAB I JUST KNEW IT OMG WHO THO" said a netizen

"OHHHHHHHHHHH i wonder if it’ll be a solo artist or group omg" commented another X user

All you need to know about Little Mix member and British singer, Jade Thirlwall

Jade Amelia Thirwall is a 32-year-old British singer born on December 26, 1992. The singer made her first public appearance at the age of 15 during her X Factor auditions. After appearing on the audition program three times, she finally became a part of Little Mix, the group created in the eighth series of the show.

Little Mix was also the first group to win the X Factor competition. Following the kickstart of the group's career, they rolled out a total of six studio albums with many songs that took over the internet. Some of their famous songs include, Woman Like Me, Black Magic, Shout Out To My Ex, No More Sad Songs, etc. Little Mix also made history as the first girl group to ever win the Brit Award for British Group in 2022.

However, soon after, the group announced their hiatus. In the same year, Jade signed a record deal with RCA Records, and in 2024, she rolled out her debut single, Angel of My Dreams. The song ranked seventh on the UK Singles Chart and was also nominated for Song of the Year at the 2025 Brit Awards. She also won the Best Pop Act award at the same award ceremony.

In March 2025, the singer revealed that she's working on her first debut studio album and announced that it will be released by the end of this year.

