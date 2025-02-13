On Wednesday, February 12, SHINee's Key made a guest appearance on the South Korean talk show tvN's You Quiz on the Block. During the same, he touched upon several topics including revisiting old memories, his recent solo activities, etc. He also attended the show with his mother, revealing more personal aspects of the K-pop idol's life.

Expand Tweet

Trending

At one point, the idol talked about whether or not he feels like he fits in the group, SHINee, after the passing away of their fellow member, Jongho. He stated that he felt very disconnected from the group for a long period of time, leading to several mental outbreaks and misunderstandings between the members.

However, they were able to slowly overcome the same and send off Jongho with a lighter heart, thanks to the bond between the SHINee members. Here's what he stated during his appearance on You Quiz on the Block:

"The group was doing well, but I felt like I had no presence and didn’t feel like my group. I was really shaken at the time and wondered what the point of life was. I even considered quitting everything."

Key continued,

"I’ve had many breakdowns, but at the Tokyo Dome concert, we had the mindset of ‘Let’s get through this together.’ It would be hard if there were no place to honor him together. We wanted to send him off like that. His brilliant and short youth."

SHINee's Key talked about the death of his fellow member, Jongho, highlighting the unbreakable bond between the members

During his appearance on the talk show, You Quiz on the Block, SHINee's Key delved more into the topic of losing his fellow group member, Jongho. Here's what he added about the topic:

"Every year, when his birthday or anniversary comes around, I miss him. Whenever we receive new songs to record, I always think, ‘he would’ve done so well.’ He appeared a lot in my dreams while I was practicing. It’s not like he says anything, but when we have a concert meeting, he sits there. When we practice, he sits there. We’re always together. We will always be five."

Expand Tweet

SHINee is a five-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under SM Entertainment in 2008. The members consist of Onew, Key, Minho, Taemin, and Jongho. This lineup was maintained until Jongho's passing away in 2017. The idol was reported to have died by su*cide. Therefore, the group now functions as a four-piece K-pop boy group.

Following their debut and successful years in the K-pop music industry, SHINee also earned the label as the Princes of K-pop. Most recently, the group released an album called Hard in 2023, and that was their latest comeback as a group. However, the members are currently focusing on their solo careers, experimenting with solo music releases while also entering the acting industry.

Expand Tweet

According to SM Entertainment's latest report, the group is expected to release a single in the second quarter of 2025. Given that this would mark the group's comeback after almost two years of inactivity, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback