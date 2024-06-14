"I thought you trusted me?": Hilarious reaction erupts over BTS' J-Hope's 'Lovely Runner' reference in the 2024 FESTA letter

BTS’ J-Hope took the internet by storm with the reference to Lovely Runner in the 2024 FESTA letter. The BTS member penned a handwritten letter to fans on the occasion of the 11th debut anniversary of the group, which was showcased during the 2024 FESTA event.

In his letter, J-Hope revealed his military service status as a second-class sergeant and a squad leader and reminded fans that there were only four months left before his discharge. He asked fans some questions about their health, what they do during their leisure time, what they would say if they met him again on his return, and more.

J-Hope mentioned the K-drama Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo-Seok and Kim Hye-yoon, which is known as “Pick up Sun-jae on your Back and Run," in Korean (선재 업고 튀어). J-Hope asked fans:

Trending

“Did you run with Sun-jae on your back or not?”

J-Hope's Lovely Runner reference in 2024 FESTA letter (Images Via X/@uarmyvibe)

Many fans interpreted this question as being confronted if they were ‘cheating’ on him. Lovely Runner is about a popular singer, Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok), who has become a viewer’s favorite after the show. Fans reacted hilariously to the Arson singer’s question on X.

Expand Tweet

“I love that jimin is daydreaming about what kind of hair and clothes he's gonna have when they come back and hobi is like to be honest have you been seeing Other Men," a fan said.

“Cheat on u??? I'm counting the seconds for your safe return," another fan said.

Some fans made hilarious excuses for being fans of Ryu Sun-jae after watching Lovely Runner.

“Hobi I can explain," a fan said.

“IM SOOOOOOORRRYYY OKAYYY?!?! Lovely Runner still has me in a chokehold rn…” another fan added.

“He's just a crush but you're my love babe," a fan said.

A fan amusingly referred to the BTS member's interaction with an alien in the My Universe music video.

“The audacity Hobi...need we bring up that alien again?” a fan said.

“I am speechless cus I watched Lovely Runners but I didn't go on Sunjae’s back! I stayed behind - I swear Hobi! BTS still #1 in my heart n my #1 priority!” a fan said.

“Not hobi giving the lovely runner reference LMAOO my two worlds are colliding," a user commented.

“I’ve grown calmer and more mature” — BTS’ J-Hope opens up about changes he saw in himself during the military service

Expand Tweet

J-Hope shared his activities besides the training during the military conscription in the letter. He revealed that he was spending time working out to lose weight while also practicing speaking English. The MORE singer then spoke about the changes he saw in himself as he continued his service.

“I’m not sure if you will agree… but I think I’ve grown calmer and more mature. I now feel like a true grown-up!! Bwahaha!!<- Hmm… Or maybe not…” he stated.

The BTS member concluded his letter with good wishes for fans and that he would see them in October 2024 after discharge.

Recently, J-Hope was spotted at the site of Jin's military discharge along with RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on June 12, 2023. According to Dispatch, a South Korean media agency, he took leave to receive Jin following his discharge.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Jung Hoseok started his military service in April 2023, becoming the second among the group members to enlist after Jin. He is expected to be discharged from his national duties in October 2024 and is expected to reunite as a group with BTS members in 2025.