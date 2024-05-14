"I was so touched while watching Sunbae-nim's singing": SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan comments on EXO's D.O. and IU's cover of Love Wins All 

On Tuesday, May 14, EXO's D.O. appeared on Na Young-suk's YouTube livestream. During the live, the idol interacted with the producer over several activities, such as talking about his latest comeback, indulging in a meal, chatting over random topics, and more.

In the middle of the broadcast, Na Young-suk PD announced that SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan personally messaged him, complimenting D.O.'s recent appearance on the talk show, IU's Palette. The EXO member and IU covered the track, Love Wins All, in the latest episode, and it left several people deeply impressed. Now, it looks like Seungkwan was also one of the people who were touched by the cover.

Since he knew about Na Young-suk PD and D.O.'s collaborative live, he texted his message to the producer. He also congratulated the EXO member on his solo comeback.

"I was so touched while watching Sunbae-nim's singing."

On the other hand, the idol commented on the SEVENTEEN members' relationship with each other. He expressed that the group looked like they get along very well with each other and because they're always cheerful, it also feels good to be around them. The idol particularly commented on the member Woozi, whom he had apparently met personally. He stated that Woozi was very kind and polite.

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan compliments EXO's D.O. on his recent collaborative cover of Love Wins All with the K-pop soloist, IU

On Monday, May 13, the EXO member and K-pop soloist, D.O. made a guest appearance on IU's talk show, Palette. The idol's appearance was an effort to promote the release of his third mini-album, BLOSSOM. While the two singers engaged in a number of conversations during the show, they also shook the viewers with a mesmerizing cover of IU's recent track, Love Wins All.

Given that the two singers are known for their vocals, the cover naturally became the talk of the town. One of the many who were touched by the cover was SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan. While the idol couldn't directly convey his message to EXO's D.O., he sent a text to Na Young-suk PD, after becoming aware of their collaborative livestream.

The producer read out the message midway through the livestream:

"Young-souk hyung, Do Kyung-soo sunbaenim, I was so touched while watching Sunbae-nim's singing 'Love Wins All' on Pallete and I think I need to leave a message since you're going on live now. congratulations on your comeback and fighting for the livestream!"

Upon hearing the message, EXO's D.O. thanked Seungkwan for the same. Later on during the livestream, the idol brought up the SEVENTEEN members again. He commented on the members' relationship with each other and his impression of Woozi.

"Their relationship is so good together. They are very close, and also they all are cheerful, so it feels good to be around them. I met woozi before. Firstly, he's so kind and very polite."

Given that not many interactions have unfolded between EXO and SEVENTEEN, fans were excited to see the two praising and complimenting each other. In other news, EXO's D.O. is expected to roll out his solo Asian tour, BLOOM, starting in June.