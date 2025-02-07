“I WAS MANIFESTING THIS”: Fans in a frenzy BTS' j-hope joins viral ‘She will’ Wall dance challenge

BTS' j-hope posted a new TikTok video of himself taking part in the She will Wall Dance Challenge on February 6, 2025. The rapper joined the dance trend set on Lil Wayne and Drake's hit track from November 2021.

The 30-year-old idol posted the new TikTok dance challenge a day after he had shared a video of himself dancing to another song. On February 5, 2025, he took to the short video-sharing platform to share a video of himself dancing to Chris Brown’s Angel Numbers.

BTS' j-hope's fans who saw the video were excited to see him post another viral dance video within a span of two days. They took to X to express their joy at seeing the video, with one person stating that they were "manifesting" the video.

“I WAS MANIFESTING THISSSSS OMYGODDSD”

Fans reacted similarly to BTS' j-hope's dance challenge video, and many speculated that he planned to post a dance video every day. They wondered if he planned on posting the videos as a countdown to his upcoming global tour, set to begin on February 28, 2025.

“LOOKS LIKE WE GONNA GET A CHALLENGE, A VIDEO EVERYDAY UNTIL ITS DDAY .... I don't know how i am gonna survive yet I Am excited af @BTS_twt you nice keep going,” wrote a fan.

“THE WAY MY JAW DROPPED & THAT GASP CAME OUT LIKE JUNG HOSEOK DAMN SIR,” commented a fan.

“I'm not yet over yesterday's dance challenge post and now this one but not complaining tho,” wrote another admirer.

“He is doing countdown with this challenges,” commented a fan.

While some fans pointed out that the rapper was dancing "so casually," others said that he was "literally among us" because he did "every trend" the fans wanted him to.

“Can someone buy him a camera please? These nugu kpop idols get trends just because they put +99 kg of makeup and a good lighting and outfit. While hobi is dancing so casually and he DGAF about any trends, I love this man,” stated an admirer.

“He's literally among us coz wdym he's doing evry trend we wanted him to do,” another fan commented.

“Oh he must be lurking on there cause i literally saw an army tiktok yesterday asking him to do this exact trend,” a fan wrote.

BTS' j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET tour will commence on February 28

BTS' j-hope unveiled his worldwide tour plan on January 10, 2025, announcing that his Hope On The Stage Tour will begin on February 28, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. He will then perform in cities including Los Angeles, Mexico, Taipei, Jakarta, Singapore, and several others.

BTS' j-hope performed at the musical charity concert Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, on January 23, 2025. The event was held at Paris’ La Defense Arena and saw performances by several other K-pop stars like BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Taeyang, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

Following his performance at the charity concert, the rapper joined TikTok on January 24, 2025. Since creating his account on the short video-sharing app, j-hope has been entertaining his fans with viral dance challenge videos almost daily.

BTS’ j-hope has shared Doechii’s Denial Is A River, Chris Brown’s Angel Numbers, and Lil Wayne’s She Will Wall dance challenges on TikTok so far.

