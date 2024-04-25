"I will return home as a great commander"— NCT's Taeyong releases video message from the military for his family and close friends

On Thursday, April 25, the official YouTube account of the Korean Marine Corps released a video that consisted of several clips of NCT's Taeyong. The idol, who was seen performing various tasks as a soldier undergoing basic training, also sent a message to his family and close friends as seen in the video.

In the video message, the idol referred to himself as the platoon leader of his batch. He donned a blue strap around his left arm, indicating his position as the New Recruit 2nd Squadron Platoon Leader.

"This is platoon leader, Lee Taeyong. My beloved family and my loved ones, are you doing well? I am receiving good training here in Jinhae. I will return home as a great commander here in Jinhae. Victory!," the idol expressed.

The video also featured many shots of him at the ROK Navy's new recruit welcoming ceremony that was held on April 24. Taeyong enlisted for his mandatory military service in the ROK Navy on April 15, 2024.

NCT's Taeyong is featured on the thumbnail of ROK Navy's recent YouTube video

On April 24, the ROK Navy organized a welcoming ceremony for their new batch of enlisted citizens. NCT's Taeyong was honored as the platoon leader of his batch and simultaneously received a blue sleeve batch that read "New Recruit 2nd Squadron Platoon Leader."

Fans took to social media to react to the YouTube video documenting the ceremony as well as other ROK Navy-centered events featuring the idol. Notably, the South Korean rapper and singer received a lot of screentime, with cameras zooming in on his vocal practice sessions, taking the oath at the welcoming ceremony, and so on.

Moreover, he was given the opportunity to send a video message to his close friends and fans, updating them on his well-being and experience at the Navy so far. Fans have been quite proud of the idol for his outstanding achievements as the platoon leader and have continued to cheer for his journey ahead in the ROK Navy. As per K-media reports, the idol is expected to return from the military on December 14, 2025.

NCT's Taeyong debuted under SM Entertainment along with his fellow group members in 2016 under the rotational unit NCT U. In 2017, he was announced to be a member of the fixed unit NCT 127 and was also named the leader of NCT. Naturally, he showcased several qualities from the early stages of his career.

From leadership skills to excellence in dance, rap, vocals, etc., Taeyong is easily one of the most talked-about artists in the industry. He made his solo debut with his first mini-album, SHALALA, in 2023 and followed it up with the release of TAP, his second mini-album. Both albums experimented with a variety of genres and received positive feedback from fans.

Soon after the release of TAP, the idol departed for his mandatory military service, becoming the first NCT member to do so. Though it was supposed to be the eldest member, TAEIL, his enlistment was postponed due to his leg injury that resulted from his motorbike accident that took place in September 2023. Regardless, fans cheered for Taeyong's enlistment while wishing him a safe return.

Before Taeyong's departure, NCTzens saw a few pictures of him hanging out with his friends, NCT members, and family. However, since his official enlistment, fans have neither heard nor seen any information about him. Therefore, the recent update from the official account of ROK Navy's YouTube channel has delighted them.