“I am a workaholic. To be called lazy…”- BLACKPINK’s Rosé opens up about the pressure and feeling misunderstood by her fandom 

On Monday, November 18, BLACKPINK's Rosé sat down for an interview with i-D Magazine in promotion of her upcoming solo debut album release, Rosie. During the interview, she touched on various topics like her solo career, the lifestyle of K-pop idols, and more. One of the things she dwelled upon was the pressure she often receives from the fandom and the related misunderstandings.

She talked about how it hurts her when people label her as lazy when she considers herself a workaholic. Here's what the idol explained about her feelings regarding the same:

"The criticism keeps me up a lot, but it's only because I love my fans so much. It does eat me alive. They can get impatient, which I totally understand, but at the end of the day, I'm human. When I'm misunderstood, I feel the most weak and sad. Anyone who calls me Rosie, who knows me as a friend or family, knows I am a workaholic. To be called lazy..."

When the interviewer pitches in to clarify whether fans call her lazy, Rosé explains that they don't necessarily call her that, but she thinks the same could unfold. Here's what she said:

"No, but I understand it can happen. I'm still, at the end of the day, just a 27-year-old girl trying to survive her 20s, and I'm still trying to figure myself out. (Criticism) didn't really phase me for the first few years of my career, and I woke up one day feeling like "Oh my God, it does affect me." I was like, "Wow, I'm human. I really am a vulnerable little girl.""

BLACKPINK's Rosé dishes about her album-making, Taylor Swift, and more in a recent interview with i-D Magazine

In her interview with i-D Magazine, the idol also unfolded her thoughts and experience on making her solo debut album, Rosie. She explained that creating her album was almost a therapeutic process and it was the only space that made her feel sane. She further added that that was the very reason why she spent a year creating the album.

“The album process was very therapeutic, it was the only place I felt sane. That’s why I did it for a year. I felt like I was being held by mum.”

She also touched a little on the opening song of her album, Rosie, called Numer One Girl. Rosé talked about how the song takes a more vulnerable route, which starkly contrasts with BLACKPINK's tracks as it often radiates confidence. She also explained that the song was written on how she thought was perceived by the public.

The idol also shared her experience of meeting Taylor Swift, the American singer-songwriter. She said that the singer had given her advice on many things, including what to take care of in one's solo career, and more. Rosé said that she was a "girls' girl" as she gave her a complete run down on how to surf past the industry, without gatekeeping the reasons behind her success.

BLACKPINK's Rosé album is scheduled to be released on December 6 and is expected to hold a total of twelve songs.

