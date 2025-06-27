Is Thanos alive? Player 230’s appearance in Squid Game season 3 explained

On Friday, June 27, the third and final season of Squid Game was released, and several fans were surprised by the appearance of the character Thanos. Player 230 was played by the K-pop idol and actor T.O.P.

Ad

Thanos was killed in season 2 of Squid Game during a fight with Player 333, Lee Myung-gi, in the bathroom. In season 3, however, the character makes an unexpected appearance through one of the other players' hallucinations.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After his death, in season 3, Player 124, Nam-gyu, who was a sidekick of Thanos during the competition, took hold of the cross necklace that the character had. Hidden inside the necklace were drugs that had helped the character to enhance his performance in the competitive games.

As Nam-gyu grew dependent on the drugs, another contestant, Player 125, Park Min-su, stole the necklace from Nam-gyu as a means to distract him from performing well at the games. However, Min-su began to take the drugs and experienced hallucinations through the same.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final game of the show, Sky Squid Game, required the contestants to gather on 3 platforms that were shaped in a square, a triangle, and a circle. The contestants were required to push each other off the platform, and those who fell would die. When at least three people die from each platform, the game comes to an end.

Min-su, while playing the game, hallucinates Thanos' image hanging off the ledge of one platform. The hallucination lures Min-su to help him so that he can steal the cross necklace back. As Min-su reaches out to help Thanos, the image constantly shifts between Nam-gyu and Thanos, and the player gets confused with the hallucinations.

Ad

All you need to know about the South Korean Netflix survival show's sequel, Squid Game 3

On June 27, the long-awaited release of the South Korean survival show finally arrived. Squid Game is a Netflix series that first premiered in 2021, starring Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, and Lee Byung-hun, among others. The story centered around the concept of 100 people trapped together to participate in children's games.

Ad

Ad

The catch, however, is that these children's games come with an attractive price but with a deadly stake, leading to the possible death of many players after each game unfolds. As the show continued to garner attention across the globe after its release, a second season was released in 2024. The main character, Seong Gi-hun, returns to the games, intending to end them completely.

After the second season ended with a cliffhanger that left the viewers yearning to know the upcoming fate of the players and the show, the final season was released this year. The latest season, therefore, continues to showcase Seong Gi-hun's efforts to conclude the game. The tension rises as the series of games continues to near its end, with more lives being lost along the way.

Ad

Squid Game 3 ultimately unveils whether or not the main character succeeds in putting a forever end to the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More