"It can only go up for them from here"— ARMYs celebrate as BTS takes up 3 spots in the top 4 most-viewed Grammy performances of the decade

In another good news for the ARMYs, BTS has taken three spots in the top four most-viewed Grammy performances of the decade. A Japanese website, Japan 101, recently went through the digital archives and compiled a list of 19 top performances at the GRAMMY Awards through the decade with maximum viewership on YouTube.

The septet ruled the Grammy stage, taking the second, third, and fourth spots on the list. ARMYs shared their joy on social media, praising the septet for being icons and predicting continuous success with their comeback this year.

"This should tell a lot of people out there in the Entertainment Industry a lot of things but I guess will see and will really find out when BTS Comeback later on this year the are in their Icon status already it can only go up for them from here," a fan commented.

"BTS next year coming to add another of their performances to this list," another fan added.

"when they are back, im pretty sure we will beat that number one slot," a fan remarked.

"next time we going for that no1," a netizen wrote.

In light of the 2025 Grammy Awards, the ARMYs remembered the group's iconic Grammy performances and lauded them on X.

"it’s the grammys today ??? well then, here’s bts getting a standing ovation from artists all in the room after their “butter” performance !! truly deserved that grammy," a fan said.

"when bts got the whole room doing standing ovation and dancing along to butter, becoming one of the best performance of the night at 2022 grammys." another fan commented.

Who is in the top places besides BTS on the most-viewed GRAMMY performance list?

Jennifer Lopez and Mark Anthony's 2005 Grammy performance topped the list with 99,701,120 views. BTS's 2022 Butter performance ranked second with 89,515,684 views on YouTube.

A year prior, they performed their chartbuster Dynamite, which was ranked third on the list with 84,253,460 views. The K-pop group's Old Town Road performance with Lil Nas X garnered 81,416,495 views and was ranked fourth.

The other to rank in the list included Dua Lipa and De Baby's performance in 2021, Angela Aguilar, Aida Cuevas & Natalia Lafourcade in 2019, Beyonce's If I Were a Boy in 2010, and Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak & Silk Sonic's Leave The Door Open in 2021.

BTS is the only K-pop group to secure five GRAMMY nominations

The Septet became the first Korean group to secure a GRAMMY nomination with Dynamite in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2021. They followed their success streak with another nomination in the same category with the hit single Butter in 2022.

They received three nominations in 2023, with Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Album Of The Year with Music of Sphere with Coldplay, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance again with Coldplay for the song My Universe.

All seven members halted their group activities in 2022-2023 due to mandatory military service. They are expected to return as a complete group in 2025.

