“It’s art and it will chart”— Fans react as NME scores BLACKPINK Jisoo’s ‘Amortage’ a 4 out of 5

The magazine NME has awarded Jisoo’s solo album AMORTAGE a 4/5 rating. On February 14, 2025, the day of the album’s release, NME published a review praising her work. For fans, seeing an internationally recognized magazine acknowledge a BLACKPINK member’s solo project was an achievement in itself.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The review also described the star as the "most enigmatic member" of the group, further impressing her supporters.

"It's art and it will chart," one of the fans wrote on X.

Fans are already celebrating the album, appreciating her creativity, and showing their support for her solo journey.

"Literally jisoo solo loved by every fandom because it's genuinely good," a fan said.

Ad

"That sums up my feelings. Great for her. Fun, challenging songs for her. Doesn’t push any envelope but she does take several steps out of her personal comfort zone to deliver a great experience to listeners." a fan wrote.

"Nice! Her hard work is really shining through. Well deserved!" a fan remarked.

"NME needs to add one more star," a fan coined.

Ad

"I want to score AMORTAGE 10/5 because I love it sm," a fan expressed.

"All songs are great & very addictive! Thanks for the review!" a fan thanked the magazine for the rating.

Jisoo released her second solo album AMORTAGE on Valentine's Day

Jisoo’s AMORTAGE was released on February 14, 2025, in celebration of Valentine’s Day. The album features four tracks— Tears, Hugs & Kisses, Your Love, and the title track Earthquake. The music video for Earthquake premiered on the same day as the album’s release. Notably, the songs were co-produced by her own label, BLISSOO.

Ad

The album title is a blend of the words "Amor" (meaning love), and "Montage," symbolizing a collection of love-filled moments, a concept she had previously mentioned in an interview, as mentioned by Billboard.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Anticipation for her second solo album was already high, but fans were even more thrilled when a respected magazine reviewed it on the day of its release.

NME praised AMORTAGE, stating:

“There’s always been an enigmatic quality to Jisoo, a sense that she keeps something just out of reach. On AMORTAGE, she steps forward, but never too close, embracing pop’s timeless pleasures – melody, emotion, and a touch of mischief – with quiet self-assurance... ‘Amortage’ plays to... (her) strengths, proving that evolution doesn’t always have to be explosive to shake things up.”

Ad

Beyond music, AMORTAGE also marks the BLACKPINK star's first project since signing a global solo deal with Warner Records in January.

Adding to the excitement, her new drama Newtopia premiered just a week before the album’s release, giving fans a full dose of Jisoo’s latest endeavors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback