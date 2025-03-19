"It's exactly sounding like the SOTY"- Fans react as EXO's Kai teases new music

On March 19, 2025, EXO's Kai teased new music through his Instagram account @zkdlin, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The eight-second clip featured the loud beats of music. The male artist added a 'coming soon' emoji in the caption.

For those unversed, SM Entertainment confirmed on March 5, 2025, that the male artist was preparing for the release of a mini-album. He will be making a comeback in April 2025. He has already begun filming the music video for his record.

Subsequently, the clip circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. The internet users shared their excitement about the forthcoming music. One X user shared that the male artist' upcoming music was already song of the year:

"tho it's just a snippet of his new music but I feel like I've heard it somewhere. don't get me wrong, I love Kai. in fact, Kai is my bias in exo but I've got to admit it bc truth never stays hidden. I'm so sorry but it's exactly sounding like the SOTY."

The fandom mentioned that EXO's Kai's spoilers were something else following his military discharge.

"It sounds amazing!! Kai spoilers after discharge are just something else," another fan reacted.

"The fact that, this beat can go in any direction. It's like I'm watching a reel of Charlie Puth making a song, you can literally add anything on this and it would work. LET THEE KIM KAI COOK A SOTY," one fan shared.

"you know… i completely agree with Baekhyun when he says the intro is the most important part of a song if the intro doesn’t hit the whole song won’t either. and listening to THIS… i can already tell it’s the SONG OF THE YEAR. LETS GO KIM KAI," another fan commented.

The internet users claimed that the whole K-pop industry was ready to listen to EXO's Kai's new music.

"Oh he teasing us BAD BAD we’re not surviving this one I fear," another X user reacted.

"Hell yeah!!!!! It’s giving absolute bop . I’m ready!!!! The whole Kpop industry is ready!!!!," one user shared.

"OH MY GOD!!!!!! Even just the beat already hit hard! KJI4 is going to be INSANE," another fan mentioned.

More about EXO's Kai

EXO's Kai is a multifaceted artist with expertise in rapping, singing, and acting. He has been managed by SM Entertainment. The male artist is a member of the boy group EXO, EXO-k, and supergroup SuperM. He made his debut as a member of the group and its sub-unit EXO-K with the mini album Mama on April 9, 2012.

He debuted as a soloist on November 30, 2020, and released his solo debut album named Kai. The record was unveiled through SM Entertainment and distributed by Dreamus. It featured six tracks, including Mmmh, Nothing On Me, Reason, Amnesia, Reason, Ride or Die, and Hello Stranger.

In recent news, the male artist was discharged from the mandatory military service on February 10, 2025.

