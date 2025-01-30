"It's a privilege to help bring her vision to life" — Performance Director Kiel Tutin on working with BLACKPINK's Jisoo on her upcoming solo comeback

In an interview with Numéro Netherlands on January 29, 2025, Performance Director and Choreographer Kiel Tutin revealed that it is his privilege to bring Jisoo's vision to life. Tutin has collaborated with the BLACKPINK member on her new upcoming solo album AMORTAGE, scheduled for release on February 14, 2025.

Speaking about the collaboration with the singer, Tutin said:

"It’s about shaping this era of Jisoo, exploring how she wants to move, and defining how she wants to be seen as a performer. It’s a privilege to help bring her vision to life."

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is all set to release her solo album AMORTAGE through her label BLISSOO and Warner Records. The mini album would be her first after parting ways with YG Entertainment for solo activities, like her bandmates Lisa, Jennie & Rosé.

Trending

More about Kiel Tutin and his experience of working with Jisoo and BLACKPINK

Kiel Tutin is not new to K-Pop and BLACKPINK. He has previously worked with the quartet, choreographing their popular track DDU-DU DDU-DU, Pink Venom, and many more.

He won the iHeart Radio Music Award for choreographing Kill This Love and the MTV VMA for Pink Venom. He also directed BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour and Coachella performance, where the girl group headlined the event.

In an interview with Numéro Netherlands, Kiel was asked about his upcoming collaboration with the K-pop artist on her new album. He said he is excited about this new chapter in his and Jisoo's careers.

"I'm incredibly excited for this next chapter of Jisoo’s career and mine. Stepping into the role of Performance Director and contributing choreographer for Jisoo offers me a more intimate perspective on the stages we’re creating together," Kiel said.

When asked how he creates K-pop choreographies that resonate globally while staying true to the artist's identity, Kiel reflected on his style and shared that he works on leveraging English lyrics to make choreography universally accessible.

"I consider myself something of a chameleon when working with artists. I love when a song has a distinct sound that inspires unique movement. To me, choreography is at its best when it feels universally accessible, and in K-pop, a key part of that is leveraging select English lyrics," the performance choreographer remarked.

Tutin added that it helps create movements with phrases or words that resonate with everyone, which visually brings music to life.

"I aim to create moments where the movements resonate with words and phrases that everyone can connect with. My job is to bring the music to life visually, and when something clicks and feels right, I trust that instinct completely," he said.

Kiel also talked about his past work with BLACKPINK. He recalled the fond memories of BLACKPINK calling him out during the encore and letting his job as a performance director and choreographer be acknowledged and appreciated by all.

"Having the BLACKPINK girls call me out during the encore to share their appreciation for my work was unreal. I tend to be humble to a fault, so having a stadium full of people clapping for me was absolutely wild. As a choreographer, it can sometimes feel like a thankless job, so when I watch videos of that moment, I’m always in awe," Kiel shared.

Jisoo's upcoming album AMORTAGE's schedule

The BLACKPINK member first teased her fans with a sneak peek of her possible comeback on January 13, 2025, on social media. The schedule will begin with the unveiling of the title poster of AMORTAGE on January 31, 2025, followed by the release of album covers on February 1 and 2. Her solo mini-album will be finally dropped on February 14, Valentine's Day.

The name AMORTAGE is made out of two words: AMOR, which is a French word for love, and a cinematic term, MONTAGE.

Apart from releasing her solo album, Jisoo is all set to star in the new drama Newtopia, premiering on February 7, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback