“Just like a headstrong queen”— Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo reveals defying YG Entertainment’s weight loss demand during her trainee days

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is set to appear as a guest on Salon Drip Season 2 on February 4, 2025, and a recently released preview of the episode has fans buzzing with excitement. In the clip released on January 28, she candidly shared her experiences from her trainee days, talking playfully about the moments where she stood firm against the rigid standards often imposed on aspiring K-pop idols.

The star revealed that when she was asked to lose weight during her training period, she confidently responded that she was happy with her current weight and physicality and didn’t see the need to change. She also shared how she subtly resisted being told to follow strict diets or avoid certain foods, believing that it wasn’t something she needed to worry about.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The preview quickly became a fan favorite, with many praising her for showcasing such a confident and self-assured personality during her early years in the industry. Fans have expressed their pride and admiration for how she stood up for herself, refusing to let anyone undermine her self-worth.

"Can we give a shoutout to Jisoo's Parents for raising someone as mentally sound as her. The world of K-Pop comes with changing who you are to fit a particular image. She said not on her watch to YG and was clearly penalized. Thank you mama and papa Kim, you didn’t raise a fool," a fan wrote.

"YG asked JISOO to lose weight and her response made me admire & respect her more. She has high self-esteem and doesn’t need a mask or facade to fit in or conform to others. She loves, value, and respect herself. She has self-awareness too! Think how old she was that time," a fan mentioned.

"And now you know why YG kept them in the dungeon..They would not bend to his will. I think this is the 1st time the idol has spoken up about the conditions that he placed them under. Good for her!!" a fan exclaimed.

Fans praised the idol for being self-aware and being somebody young fans can look up to.

"Jisoo is the kind of idol you can't help but admire - not just for her singing or dancing, but also for her beautiful mind, which matches her outer beauty," a fan stated.

"That is why the whole nation loves her," a fan expressed.

"I’m always grateful that she is self-aware and able to deal with unwanted remarks. The woman you are Jisoo!" a fan commented.

"She is an idol in the true sense of the word... esp for the young girlies who look up to her," a fan claimed.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo makes revelations about her training days

Salon Drip is a South Korean talk show where celebrities are invited to share their personal stories, insights, and experiences in a casual and engaging setting. The show focuses on highlighting the human side of stars, often delving into behind-the-scenes aspects of their lives, including their struggles, triumphs, and perspectives on various topics.

During the preview for her upcoming appearance, Jisoo revealed that when she had joined YG Entertainment, the company remarked that she was unlike anyone they had met before. She shared that her firm stance on her decisions sometimes even upset them, as she was unapologetically confident in upholding her choices, no matter the circumstances.

This revelation brought back memories of her audition for the company. Jisoo recalled wearing a ring during her audition, which caught the attention of the judges. They asked if it was a gift from a boyfriend, to which she confidently replied with a no. When questioned why she wore it, she simply stated that it was just a ring, with no specific meaning behind it.

Expand Tweet

These moments highlight the BLACKPINK star's self-assured personality. The K-pop industry is known for its rigorous demands, including strict diets, intensive training, and packed schedules. Yet, Jisoo’s ability to maintain her individuality and stand up for herself has left fans admiring her even more.

Jisoo is set to release her first EP, Amortage, on February 14, 2025. She is also set to appear in the upcoming series, Newtopia, opposite Park Jeong-min. It will premiere on Coupang Play and will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback