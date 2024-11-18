“It’s a very unnecessary question”- Fans divided over query posed to BLACKPINK’s Rosé on NewJeans’ situation amidst ongoing HYBE X ADOR controversy

On Monday, November 18, BLACKPINK's Rosé sat down for an interview with i-D magazine, where she talked about various things related to her upcoming solo debut album, Rosie. Some of these things included the making of the album, the pressure from fans and the industry, the meaning behind the tracks of the album, and more.

However, one of the questions asked by the interviewer was about NewJeans and their current revolt against their label, HYBE, in order to stand in support of their executive producer, Min Hee-jin. To which the idol responded:

"I want to talk about positive things. I love those girls so much."

Expand Tweet

Trending

While fans were happy with the idol's answer and her subsequent support of NewJeans, many also felt that the question was unnecessary. Given that Rosé isn't directly or indirectly involved with NewJeans, many felt that the question was made to forcefully fit into the context. Additionally, the magazine was supposed to focus on the idol, her solo career, and her album.

Therefore, they felt that the question digressed from the main subject of the interview. Here are a few reactions regarding the same:

Expand Tweet

"Great but this could set her up bad and it’s a very unnecessary question"

"okay while i love her answer she shouldve not got this kind of question in the first place pls. its her moment, it must be abt her and only her" said a fan

"this is cute but why would the reporter ask her this" added a fan on X

"It was unnecessary to ask her but love her response, NewJeans is loved by all" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens expressed that they were not happy with Rosé being asked a question about NewJeans. However, they were happy about her response.

"such a weird question to ask her but glad she’s aware of the situation and supports the girls" stated a fan

"they def should not have asked her about that but EXACTLY!!!!!! new jeans' the pinks' daughters!" added another fan

"idk why they have to her ask about this. but as a fan of bp and nj, these girls are the sweetest and kindest people i’ve known." commented an X user

"suddenly asking rosé abt the feud is so random. but heeey she stands with newjeans" said another X user

BLACKPINK's Rosé dishes about making her album, criticism from fans, and more in her recent interview

In her recent interview with i-D magazine, BLACKPINK's Rosé shared her experience on the making of her album, Rosie. She explained that the idol worked on the album for a year, and the process felt therapeutic. She also added that it was the only space where she felt sane and that she felt as if she was being held by her mother.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, when asked about what fans can expect from her album, this is what she said:

“I’m hoping this album shows people that I’m just like you, I’m just like everyone else. Do you know a 27-year-old Asian girl who dyes her hair blonde? I’m probably like her! I’m not any different to your everyday 27-year-old girlie, literally, like, my emotions are the same.”

On the other hand, the idol also talked about the criticism she receives from the fandom. Rosé explained that the criticism from her fans sometimes eats her alive as she loves her fans a lot, and takes their words a little too close to heart. While she understood where they came from, she also wished that her fans were a little more considerate of her.

“They can get impatient, which I totally understand, but at the end of the day, I’m human. When I feel misunderstood, I feel the most weak and sad. Anyone who calls me Rosie, who knows me as a friend or family, knows I am a workaholic. To be called lazy…”

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK's Rosé's solo debut album, Rosie, is scheduled to be released on December 6 and is expected to hold a total of twelve songs with the track, APT., as its lead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback