IVE’s Wonyoung shares about having slept 20 hours straight once due to an exhausting schedule

On January 16, a new episode of the web entertainment series Dex’s The Fridge Interview featuring IVE’s Wonyoung premiered on YouTube channel 117. She shared a candid moment about her hectic schedule, revealing she once slept 20 hours straight from exhaustion.

While she joked about it, the story highlighted the intense demands of her lifestyle.

When asked about her thoughts on entering 2025, Jang Wonyoung reflected on the challenges of the previous year. She expressed gratitude for the opportunities she received but admitted feeling overwhelmed by the seemingly endless rigor of her packed schedules.

IVE's Wonyoung makes an appearance on an hour long interview with Dex

Dex’s The Fridge Interview is a popular web entertainment interview series, and its latest episode featuring IVE’s Wonyoung has captivated fans. Released on January 16, this episode showcased camaraderie between her and Dex, which quickly became the highlight of the show.

Notably, it was also the longest interview on Dex’s channel, and viewers praised the sibling-like bond that shone through their interactions. Fans noted how freely the IVE star expressed herself and how much she laughed during the episode, emphasizing the comfort and ease she felt with Dex.

Wonyoung shared her experiences from IVE’s rigorous "Show What I Have" world tour schedule, which lasted nearly a year, beginning on October 7, 2023, and concluding on September 5, 2024. Reflecting on the demanding period, she said:

"I can’t believe last year has already ended. I went on an 11-month overseas tour, and it was such a joyful experience. But at times, I did wonder, 'Is there an end to this?' So, I’m just happy that 2025 has arrived safely."

This heartfelt admission revealed her mixed emotions of gratefulness for the opportunity and joy of performing, but also the overwhelming fatigue of such an extensive schedule. She humorously recounted how she once slept for 20 hours straight due to sheer exhaustion, as fans sympathized with the demanding schedules placed on K-pop idols.

During the interview, Wonyoung also reflected on the idea of turning 30, offering a glimpse of her positive mindset:

"The age of thirty feels so far away, but I don't think it's necessarily a bad thing. By then, I think I'll be able to live more like myself, in my style. I believe my inner happiness might be even greater by that time."

Her thoughtful and optimistic outlook left fans feeling inspired.

