IVE’ Show What I Have world tour 2023-24: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all we know so far

K-pop girl group IVE has announced a new series of dates for its Show What I Have world tour, which is scheduled to be held from November 15, 2023, to July 28, 2024, in venues across East Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and South America, respectively.

The band's new tour dates were announced via a post on the official Twitter of the tour's event partner, Live Nation, on November 7, 2023:

Expand Tweet

Presale will be available only for the Australian dates of the tour starting November 13, 2023. Fans of the K-pop act can access these via Live Nation by registering as a member on its official site.

Tickets for the North American shows will be available on November 15, 2023, via Ticketmaster. Likewise, tickets for the UK and EU tour dates will be available on November 17, 2023, and general tickets for the Australian dates will be available on November 14, 2023. Ticket details for South America and Asia are yet to be announced.

IVE 2024 world tour dates

The group made their comeback in 2023 with a series of EPs and their debut album, I'VE IVE. Now the group is making their live comeback with their ongoing debut world tour. In a general press statement, the lead vocalist of the group, An Yu-jin, elaborated on the tour, stating:

"We are holding our first world tour since our debut [in 2021], and I'm delighted and excited at the same time to perform stages together with worldwide Dive. We are preparing diligently to present wonderful stages, so I hope you look forward to it."

The current list of dates and venues for the Show What I Have World Tour 2023-2024 is given below:

November 15, 2023 – Yokohama, Japan at K-Arena Yokohama

November 16, 2023 – Yokohama, Japan at K-Arena Yokohama

January 13, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia at TBA

January 14, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia at TBA

January 27, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand at TBA

January 31, 2024 – Fukuoka, Japan at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A

February 1, 2024 – Fukuoka, Japan, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A

February 7, 2024 – Osaka, Japan at Osaka-Jo Hall

February 8, 2024 – Osaka, Japan at Osaka-Jo Hall

February 17, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at TBA

February 24, 2024 – Singapore, Singapore at TBA

March 2, 2024 – Taipei, Taiwan at TBA

March 13, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, Kia Forum

March 16, 2024 – Oakland, California, Oakland Arena

March 20, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

March 24, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena

March 26, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena

March 29, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

June 4, 2024 – Paris, France at TBA

June 7, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at TBA

June 10, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at TBA

June 13, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at TBA

June 16, 2024 – London, England at TBA

June 23, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at TBA

June 26, 2024 – São Paulo, Brazil at TBA

June 30, 2024 – Santiago, Chile at TBA

July 6, 2024 – Hong Kong, China at TBA

July 13, 2024 – Manila, Philippines at TBA

July 25, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena

July 28, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

The six-member girl group is best known for their songs LOVE DIVE, ELEVEN, ROYAL, Kitsch, and Blue Blood, among others. Their million-certified album, I'VE IVE, peaked as a chart-topper on the Korean album chart as well as at number 5 on the Japanese album chart.