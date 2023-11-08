IVE’ Show What I Have world tour 2023-24: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all we know so far

K-pop girl group IVE has announced a new series of dates for its Show What I Have world tour, which is scheduled to be held from November 15, 2023, to July 28, 2024, in venues across East Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and South America, respectively.
The band's new tour dates were announced via a post on the official Twitter of the tour's event partner, Live Nation, on November 7, 2023:
Presale will be available only for the Australian dates of the tour starting November 13, 2023. Fans of the K-pop act can access these via Live Nation by registering as a member on its official site.
Tickets for the North American shows will be available on November 15, 2023, via Ticketmaster. Likewise, tickets for the UK and EU tour dates will be available on November 17, 2023, and general tickets for the Australian dates will be available on November 14, 2023. Ticket details for South America and Asia are yet to be announced.
IVE 2024 world tour dates
The group made their comeback in 2023 with a series of EPs and their debut album, I'VE IVE. Now the group is making their live comeback with their ongoing debut world tour. In a general press statement, the lead vocalist of the group, An Yu-jin, elaborated on the tour, stating:
"We are holding our first world tour since our debut [in 2021], and I'm delighted and excited at the same time to perform stages together with worldwide Dive. We are preparing diligently to present wonderful stages, so I hope you look forward to it."
The current list of dates and venues for the Show What I Have World Tour 2023-2024 is given below:
- November 15, 2023 – Yokohama, Japan at K-Arena Yokohama
- November 16, 2023 – Yokohama, Japan at K-Arena Yokohama
- January 13, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia at TBA
- January 14, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia at TBA
- January 27, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand at TBA
- January 31, 2024 – Fukuoka, Japan at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A
- February 1, 2024 – Fukuoka, Japan, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A
- February 7, 2024 – Osaka, Japan at Osaka-Jo Hall
- February 8, 2024 – Osaka, Japan at Osaka-Jo Hall
- February 17, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at TBA
- February 24, 2024 – Singapore, Singapore at TBA
- March 2, 2024 – Taipei, Taiwan at TBA
- March 13, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, Kia Forum
- March 16, 2024 – Oakland, California, Oakland Arena
- March 20, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
- March 24, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena
- March 26, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena
- March 29, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- June 4, 2024 – Paris, France at TBA
- June 7, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at TBA
- June 10, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at TBA
- June 13, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at TBA
- June 16, 2024 – London, England at TBA
- June 23, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at TBA
- June 26, 2024 – São Paulo, Brazil at TBA
- June 30, 2024 – Santiago, Chile at TBA
- July 6, 2024 – Hong Kong, China at TBA
- July 13, 2024 – Manila, Philippines at TBA
- July 25, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena
- July 28, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena
The six-member girl group is best known for their songs LOVE DIVE, ELEVEN, ROYAL, Kitsch, and Blue Blood, among others. Their million-certified album, I'VE IVE, peaked as a chart-topper on the Korean album chart as well as at number 5 on the Japanese album chart.