"JiKook Impact"- Fans react as BTS Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show becomes the most-watched Disney+ variety show in Asia-Pacific

On November 21, The Korea Times reported BTS Jungkook and Jimin's variety travel show Are You Sure?! as the most-watched variety show on Disney+ in the Asia-Pacific region. The variety show depicted the two BTS singers traveling around South Korea, America, and Japan while partaking in various adventure sports and activities.

The show premiered on August 8, 2024, and soon gained a massive viewership, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Following the news, fans of the band rejoiced as this achievement proved the influence of the duo. The fandom took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement for the same.

"Jikook Impact," exclaimed one fan.

"Jikook has a lot of power when it comes to audience," - a fan stated.

"Ace duo impact, people hate while they keep slaying the charts and number," - another fan reiterated.

This news provided fans an opportunity to dive into nostalgia as they were reminded of their favorite moments from the show.

"my comfort show. wish we could get a physical collection in dvd. congrats to my babies!!! can’t thank them enough for leaving us with such beautiful memories," - a fan expressed.

"I finished it last week bc I have left sapporo episodes to watch for winter n they both can easily make me laugh n feel single on different level but I miss them,"

ARMY could not help but wish for more seasons as for many viewers the show became a comfort show.

"welp they need to do 12 seasons more now or til they turn 50s," - a fan suggested.

"That's my comfort show y'all. 12 more Seasons here we go....lol. Congratulations Jimin and Jungkook." - an ARMY congratulated.

"I loved this show so much! My comfort show! Bring it back!" - another fan said.

More about BTS Jungkook and Jimin's Are You Sure?!

BTS Jungkook and Jimin recorded their first-ever variety show as a duo before their compulsory military enlistment in 2023. The first season of the show consisted of eight episodes. During the course of these eight episodes, they traveled to New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan. BTS V also joined the duo as a surprise guest during their adventures in Jeju Island.

The BTS duo planned the show as a gift for their fans during their absence, hence, it premiered on August 8, 2024. The show concluded on September 19, with their last night in Sapporo. Each of the eight episodes are around hour long with the duo participating in different activities, enjoying delicious food and basking in the cozy atmosphere.

In December 2023, BTS Jungkook and Jimin enlisted in the South Korean military to carry out their mandatory services. The two singers are expected to be relieved from their duties in June 2025. Additionally, both the BTS singers marked their solo debuts in 2023. Jimin released his first solo album Face on March 2023 which earned him the title of highest-charting Korean solo artist on the US Billboard 200.

He also became the first Korean solo artist to debut at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 with the album's single Like Crazy. Post-enlistment on July 19, 2024, he surprised his fans with the release of his second album Muse with its lead single Who which debuted at number one on the Billboard Global 200.

Standing Next To You singer Jungkook marked his solo debut with Golden in November 2023. Before the release of his album, he released various top-charting singles such as Standing Next To You, 3D, and Seven. He also collaborated with various artists including Jack Harlow, Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and Latto.

