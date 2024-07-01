“JTBC Apologize to BTS” trends on X following media outlet's alleged disrespectful mistranslation of a fan's comment on the boy band

On Sunday, June 30, Korean media outlet JTBC released their report on NewJeans' Tokyo Dome fan meeting that happened on June 26 and 27. The report covered the comments and thoughts of the fans who were waiting at the show's entrance. Fans accused the media outlet of misinterpreting one fan's words.

Here's what the fan said in Japanese about her thoughts on BTS:

"I used to like BTS, but now I feel a little dangerous."

JTBC subtitled the above phrase into the following sentence, causing quite a stir between the fandoms of NewJeans and BTS:

"BTS fans have switched to New Jeans."

Netizens believe that the fan meant that though she's a huge fan of BTS, her love for NewJeans is also dangerously close to her favorite stars. It comes as no surprise then, that fans are unhappy with the media report's translation.

Additionally, Sports Chosun, another Korean media outlet, also covered this incident and stated that JTBC was, in fact, in the wrong for its misleading subtitle.

Fans have begun to trend hashtags on X, asking JTBC to apologize. Here's how fans reacted to the issue:

"The JTBC reporter who lied about BTS this week is a designated reporter for Japan. There is no option he misunderstood. He fabricated the story, either out of fanaticism or money," added a fan on X.

"Do they think that BTS being in military also means that ARMY is sleeping? JTBC should apologize to BTS!! BTS deserves an apology so much!!" added another fan on X.

"It should be embarrassing for them to be this level of unprofessional and disrespectful towards, well anyone, but more to artists that have just been helpful to the country and all of them leeching medias are profiting of their success. Pathetic," said another X user.

"They really need to stop with these stunts, that causes these fake BTS controversies! They don’t seem to get that HYBE could/should go after them for these stunts if they wish as they are more powerful than the BIG 3," added an X user.

"It's no surprise, they want to get attention even if it has to be through negative things," said another X user.

"They've messed up way too many times for this be a considered as a "mistake" anymore," said a netizen.

JTBC allegedly misreports their interview with a NewJeans fangirl at the Bunnie's Camp 2024 Fanmeet

Recently, JTBC was criticized for their alleged mistranslation of a fangirl's interview at a NewJeans event. The K-pop girl group, NewJeans, rolled out their Bunnies Camp 2024 Fanmeet on June 26 and 27.

JTBC interviewed several fans who gathered around the venue's entrance before the event started. Both the live broadcast of the news and their article seemed to have mistranslated one of the NewJeans fangirl's comments.

In the broadcast video that was uploaded on YouTube, the media outlet subtitled the phrase, "I really like BTS too", into the following phrase:

"I love New Jeans so much."

Here's the translation of an X post by a netizen that talked about how the media outlet allegedly failed to show repercussions for their actions:

"And in the comments, there continued to be malicious comments criticizing B75, agreeing with the video intentionally fabricated by the broadcaster."

The netizen continued to state:

They didn't even edit the video right away. They tried to secretly just change the thumbnail and move on, but fans kept protesting why they didn't edit the fabricated interview, so they edited it a day later, which is just lame."

Netizens pointed out that even after the backlash they received, the media outlet failed to correct their mistranslation for hours until it was recognized by other news agencies. Therefore, fans expressed that they don't consider this as a genuine mistake but rather an alleged intentional fabrication.

