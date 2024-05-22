Jung Hae-in gets emotional as 'I, The Executioner' receives 10-minute standing ovation at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival

On May 20 (local time), 2024, a South Korean film titled I, The Executioner, received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, leaving the leading actor of the film, Jung Hae-in, emotional and almost sobbing. The movie's first official screening was held at the Lumiere Grand Theater, Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, at 0:30 local time (May 20, 2024).

I, The Executioner, or Veteran 2 is an action, mystery, and crime film where the youngest detective, Park Seon-woo (played by Jung Hae-in), joins the violent crime investigation team headed by experienced and veteran detective Seo Do-cheol (played by Hwang Jung-min).

The duo embarks on a journey to catch a serial killer who has caused a storm. The film is a sequel to the Korean film Veteran, which was released in 2015.

Jung Hae-in tried to hide his tears at the screening of

I, The Executioner

Jung Hae-in's face appeared on the big screen, where he continued to clap, smile, and giggle with the rest of the audience at the theater. The actor almost teared up watching the audience cheer for the cast uncontrollably and even blushed at the act. He seemingly resisted his tears and hid behind his co-star to calm his overwhelming emotions. He looked proud and glad at his latest milestone.

The viewers could also see Jung Hae-in processing the 10-minute standing ovation as he observed the audience in attendance.

Meanwhile, fellow co-star Hwang Jung-min continued to clap with the crowd, who whistled for the I, The Executioner, cast. He also showcased purple hearts to the audience and smiled at Jung Hae-in and director Ryoo Seung-wan.

The director, Ryoo Seung-wan, proudly enjoyed the ovation and left a comment, as reported by StarNews: "It took me 50 years to come here. The road back home will be very short."

Jung Hae-in also expressed his thoughts to the outlet News1 at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival following the conclusion of the screening of the film I, The Executioner. He confessed his thoughts after watching Veteran 2 at Cannes for the first time and stated:

"I didn't really feel it, and I was very nervous, but I tried to look as less nervous as possible. I usually only watch my acting during the preview, but yesterday was the first time I didn't do that, and I was wondering, When will I see a movie at the Lumiere Theater again?'

He further said to the outlet:

"I thought about it. I came wearing a tuxedo, and I thought Let's just enjoy it as an audience member. I thought I would regret it if I only analyzed how was my acting. When I watched it like that, time passed quickly."

Meanwhile, the actor visited the Cannes International Film Festival with his mother, who teared up watching him on the big screen. He explained to News1 that his mother has been worried about his health since he would always return home tired from the filming set.

He elaborated on how his mother realized that Jung Hae-in's exhaustion stemmed from the difficult scenes that were transformed into a work of art after she watched the film at Cannes. Meanwhile, Jung Hae-in's mother also felt pain while watching his character in the film undergo challenging moments, and he felt touched by her maternal love.

The actor also shared about meeting with his fans to the outlet at the 2024 Cannes International Film Festival and stated:

I could not sign all of them because I had not entered the red carpet together with the cast, but If I had been given more time, I would have liked to sign autographs for every person who wanted."

Veteran 2 or I, The Executioner, was the only Korean film to be invited to the 77th International Film Festival and screened under the midnight screening section.