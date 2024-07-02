"JUNGKOOK AND JIMIN TRAVEL SHOW?" — Fan anticipation builds as BTS drops a mysterious project teaser

On July 2, 2024, BTS' X handle @BTS_official dropped an ambiguous teaser with the caption "Coming Soon" and fans speculated that it featured Jungkook and Jimin. The clip included multiple blurry and hazy images of two individuals carrying out different activities, including swimming, resting on a boat, and riding a bike and boat.

Soon, the fandom began speculating that the mysterious project teaser featured the duo. They also noted that on August 31, 2023, the Like Crazy singer dropped a shirtless picture with the Golden Maknae on Instagram. In the Instagram update, the duo was seen standing in front of a boat, hinting at their possible travel show.

ARMYs gathering clues regarding Jungkook and Jimin's possible travel show (Image via @J.M/Instagram and @taesoothe/X)

This sparked speculation among the fandom that Jungkook and Jimin would possibly feature in a travel show. Netizens expressed their excitement about the possible project and mentioned that the ambiguous clip reminded them of BTS In The Soop (the group's variety show where they go on a vacation together).

"YOU ARE BRINGING in the soop MEMORIES," a fan reacted.

"My 2024 going so well & JIKOOK adding there color in it. I am so excited for the JIKOOK travel vlog," a fan shared.

"IS THIS JIKOOK TRAVEL SHOW SUMMER EDITION??? BECAUSE IT LOOKS LIKE THAT TO ME???" a fan commented.

"Jimin & Jungkook's Travel Show | Coming soon. omo it's going to be amazing bro. The clips of their roaming and enjoying their Mini Tour it's just giving me the butterfly. JUNGKOOK mention about it in Suchwita. Can't wait to see them together," a fan added.

ARMYs stated that if the duo featured in a travel show, it be their comfort program, and they could not wait to see the idols enjoying special moments together campaigning, drinking, giggling, and creating memories in each other's presence.

"How i wait for august for the jikook travel show since every waking moment of jikook is jimin and jungkook spending time together visiting new places and creating memories with each other," a user reacted.

"Jikook travel show and its full of them camping, drinking, on a boat, bickering, being cute together, riding atvs, swimming in the ocean… this is what healing feels like," a user mentioned.

"MY BUSAN BOYS ARE COMING!!!!!!!!!" an X user shared.

"This is going to be my everything, my comfort show. My entire home," a fan said.

According to the teaser project shared by BTS, the much-awaited project will premiere on August 8, 2024.

Jungkook revealed that he filmed something with Jimin in the United States on Suchwita

On November 4, 2023, Jungkook appeared as one of the guests on Suga's talk show, Suchwita. He seemingly dropped a spoiler about the upcoming variety show on the program during his conversation with a fellow group member. Suga questioned the Golden Maknae about what he filmed with Jimin when he visited the United States and called him during the filming.

Suga elaborated on the facts he heard from Jimin. He disclosed how Jimin informed him that he was going to the United States with Jungkook for a drink. Suga also shared that the following day, the Seven singer and Jimin called him while camping. In response, the Golden Maknae seemingly left a spoiler and mentioned:

"On a shoot with Jimin ages ago. He said it might be fun to do a travel variety show with me, and I agreed. But it didn't end up going anywhere after that. Then, suddenly, they set up a shoot. It was so funny after Jimin came. It was just a total mess."

As the Golden Maknae continued to shed light on the topic, the clip was discontinued, and Suga questioned him about his documentary.

In other news, Jimin is set to release his second album, MUSE, on July 19, 2024, at 1 pm KST.

