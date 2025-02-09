 "K-pop is popular all over the world"- XO Kitty's Shin Hojo credits BTS for globalizing Korean Culture

Netflix series Xo Kitty's actress Shin Hojo recently credited the South Korean K-pop group BTS for globalizing Korean Culture during her interview with the media outlet My Daily on February 7, 2025. She added that the status and consumption of K-content have transformed thanks to BTS and Parasite. She said, as translated by X user @mhereonlyforbts:

"The status of K-content has changed thanks to BTS and Parasite. The image of Asians, including Korea, has changed. I'm glad that the narratives that used to monotonously portray Asians are becoming more diverse. K-pop is popular all over the world."

For the unversed, Shin Hojo played the role of Ji-won in the XO Kitty Season 2. Ji-won was an aspiring individual who had a dream of becoming a teacher. She was Kitty's cousin. The series depicted the story of Kitty who returned to Seoul for the new semester at her mother's international high school.

Shin Hojo believed BTS and actors from South Korea have potent fandom

Shin Hojo disclosed the ongoing demand for Korean actors in the United States due to the strong and solid fandom of BTS and other artists of Korean origin. She added, as translated by X user @mhereonlyforbts:

"In the US, I often hear, 'These days, producers are looking for actors with K-pop roots. Because K-pop has a solid fandom."

Subsequently, Shin Hojo talked about how she wanted to work both in South Korea and the United States simultaneously. She mentioned:

"What I felt while living in Korea is that it is so comfortable here. I have my family, it is safe, and the system is good. I want to act in both Korea and the US. I think that being able to speak both Korean and English fluently will be my unique strength."

She went on to share the story of how she was selected to portray the character of Ji-won in XO Kitty's second installment. She added:

"At first, I went to auditions to help my co-stars with their readings. Then I found out about the character Ji-won and auditioned for it myself. Honestly, I had no idea I would get it. There were so many competitors, and they were all fluent in English and charming. Why do you think I was chosen? I still don't know. I think I was just lucky."

Subsequently, Shin Hojo encouraged Korean viewers to watch Xo Kitty as soon as possible. She mentioned that it was the show, like a McDonald's Happy Meal. It could be enjoyed without any burden. She further expressed her desire to showcase better acting in the future.

XO Kitty seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix.

