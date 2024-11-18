"KEEP IT TO YOURSELF" — Fans salty over Pharrell William’s response to his collaboration with BTS' Namjoon

On November 13, 2024, GQ released a video interview of Pharrell Williams where the musician answered fan questions when one regarding collaborating with BTS' Namjoon aka RM came up. He said that the fans would have to ask the BTS leader whether the two musicians would collaborate in the future. He said:

"You have to ask RM. What I was gonna put it out on, I changed gears and ended up doing something completely different, so all the music that I have from all the different collaborations for that project are there. The songs were great, but the project itself I felt like wasn't right."

However, the BTS ARMY wasn't pleased with the response and expressed their discomfort over Pharrell Williams' speculated collaboration with Namjoon. This is due to the rumors of Pharrell Williams allegedly supporting Israel amidst the ongoing Palestine conflict.

"GOOD! KEEP IT TO YOURSELF"

ARMYs advised all K-pop artists to thoroughly screen Western artists before working with them, taking into account their worldview. Some fans claimed that Pharrell William could have had a one-sided desire for the duet, to which Namjoon has not yet replied.

"I just urge all k pop artists to learn about prospective collaboration artists from other countries, their former and current connections and activities just like seemingly RM (or his team) did. This guy has some very shady allegations against him hanging above his head," one fan wrote.

"1-BTS collabs never talk about it in advance. 2-I don't really like what he said- what exactly is he saying, 3-Rumor has it he stopped making music when he went to LV to design clothes instead- I have a feeling this is actually something he wants but but RM is sitting on it for now," another fan explained.

"Lets welcome the newest addition to collabs banished in the rm vault forever!" one other fan added.

A few other fans mentioned that regardless of Pharrell Williams' political standing, they would support RM's music if he chose to collaborate. Some fans wrote that Pharrell could have provided a better explanation.

"I don't get the policing of what people across the opposite spectrum of the world should listen to. If RM is in any music I will listen and support. They are not the reason why 2 countries decided to start and be in a war ignoring millions of their own citizens," one fan said.

"I am saving this and check if you all will give the same energy when the real collab will happen but not with Joon, obviously," another fan wrote.

"I have feelings about this and idk, maybe he could’ve communicated why the collab hasn’t been released better but maybe it’s a blessing in disguise for obvious reasons. Ultimately, I’m sure RM was disappointed that the project was shelved since Pharrell is someone he looks up to," another fan said.

More about Namjoon's solo album releases between 2022 to 2024

On December 2, 2022, Namjoon aka RM released his debut solo album, Indigo. Described as a "diary" of his twenties, the album features ten tracks blending genres like hip-hop, R&B, and alternative.

Collaborations with global artists, including Erykah Badu (Yun), Anderson .Paak (Still Life), and Tablo of Epik High (All Day), were featured on the album. Its lead single, Wild Flower (feat. Youjeen), captured critical attention for its emotive lyrics and resonant themes of fame and self-reflection.

Indigo also peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, solidifying Namjoon's identity as a soloist distinct from his BTS persona. Namjoon actively promoted it with performances at Seoul’s Rolling Hall and New York's Dia Beacon Art Museum.

On May 24, 2024, Namjoon unveiled his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The project delved into universal emotions of alienation and longing. The album's lead single, LOST!, features a surreal music video that visually mirrors its themes of entrapment and introspection. Right Place, Wrong Person also marked Namjoon's latest music release since his military enlistment in December 2023.

In other news, Kim Namjoon of BTS will return from his mandatory military enlistment in June 2025. He enlisted on December 11, 2023, alongside his bandmate, Kim Taehyung.

