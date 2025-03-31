Kim Nam-gil will make a special appearance in Netflix's Karma, as reported by Sports Donga on March 29. It is a crime drama revolving around six characters who find themselves trapped in detrimental relationships that they cannot seem to escape.

Nam-gil plays Jung-min, a doctor and the boyfriend of Joo-yeon (Shin Min-a), who works at the medical center with Jung-min. Jung-min stays by Joo-yeon's side as she finds herself consumed by a dangerous relationship with someone from her past.

On March 29, the production released a still of Jung-min, played by Kim Nam-gil. The image also suggests something ominous about Joo-yeon's troubled past.

tvN releases Kim Nam-gil stills

The still depicts him standing in a dark, foreboding alleyway, with this tense expression on his face, suggesting that something complicated lies ahead for Joo-yeon.

The programme director, Lee Il-hyung, commented on Nam-gil's contributions through his performance, and Shin Min-a said on set, Nam-gil had a cheerful spirit, bringing much joy to their time together during production.

The fates of six people become connected in ways that take a turn for the worse in Karma. One man witnesses a freak accident and makes a deal that cannot be undone. Ju Yeon is a surgeon who lives with the trauma from her childhood. She serendipitously comes across the person who caused her trauma.

One man wants to make tons of money to change his life. In a desperate attempt to make that happen, he turns to loan sharks to invest in cryptocurrency, but the investment fails.

Gil Ryong, someone who lost his job unfairly, is asked to carry out an act involving a large sum of money. One successful private clinic owner in Gangnam has a girlfriend, Yu Jeong.

Kim Nam-gil launches campaign to help young creators

Kim Nam-gil is continuing his campaign Together to help young self-supporting creators for the second year. All in association with the NGO Gil Story, the 2025 Together project accepts applications until April 9 and will select 20 participants, a big increase from last year.

This year, the campaign, dubbed Together Road, aids young people who face financial or social barriers to be able to develop their artistic abilities. It will have a theme of Here I Am, which focuses on individual expression and personal growth.

Each selected creator will receive three million won in contributions, plus mentorship from industry experts.

The aim is to create sustainability in arts careers for young individuals, not just a one-time contribution. The participants will showcase their works in a final exhibition that occurs at the end of the year.

Kim Nam-gil emphasized the success of last year's program and the power of the community coming together to support nurturing talent.

He expressed hope that the campaign would help young artists achieve happiness and independence through the arts. The program is open to applicants aged 20–34, and details are available on gil-story.com.

Gil Story is a nonprofit and has continued its purpose to use the arts to address social challenges without barriers and promote cultural participation.

Karma is set for a Netflix release on April 4 at 4 pm.

