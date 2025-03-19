When will Karma starring Park Hae-soo and Shin Min-a release on Netflix? Plot, cast, trailer, & all you need to know

Netflix has announced that it will be releasing a new crime thriller series, Karma, based on the Kakao Webtoon by the same name, on April 4. The first season of Karma follows six people whose lives are intertwined by fate and are unable to separate, with all six episodes released on the same day.

The series is directed and written by Lee Il-hyung, known for A Violent Prosecutor, Remember. Starring in it are Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a, Lee Hee-joon, Kim sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo, and Gong Seung-yeon.

Karma: Trailer and teaser

The teaser reveals six individuals gradually realizing that they are bound together by an inescapable "karmic bond," one that brings misfortune into their lives. But how can this connection be severed? In the series, one character ominously tells another, "The only way to end this is to die." With murder, mystery, death, and fear at its core, Karma promises a gripping psychological thriller filled with intense emotions.

Meanwhile, the newly released poster for Karma depicts six individuals standing on a road, each facing a different direction, except for one couple standing side by side. A red thread links all of them together, symbolizing their inescapable karmic ties.

Karma: Plot and Cast

Karma tells the story of six people who are caught in a swirling vignette of bad relationships. The cast features Park Hae-soo, who plays the role of Mok Gyeok-nam, a man who witnesses a suspicious accident and makes a fateful deal, which leads to unraveling events.

Initially, the characters believe the incident has been covered up and forgotten. However, as conflicting desires arise, the sense of suspense and apprehension increases.

Park Hae-soo is a South Korean actor best known internationally for his role as Cho Sang-woo in the Netflix sensation Squid Game, which earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Co-star Shin Min-a portrays a doctor named Ju-yeon, who is haunted by childhood trauma and is shockingly reminded of her past when she unexpectedly bumps into someone from her childhood.

Shin Min-a is a South Korean model and actress recognized for her leading roles in popular dramas such as A Love to Kill, My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, Oh My Venus, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and Our Blues.

Other notable actors include Lee Hee-joon, who plays Sa Chae-nam, a man who falls deep into debt after borrowing money to invest in cryptocurrency, hoping to make a quick fortune, and Kim Sung-kyun plays the role of Gil-ryong, who loses his job for the wrong reasons and receives a cash sum, which then leads him into untrustworthy connections.

Lee Hee-joon gained recognition through his role in My Husband Got a Family and has since starred in notable films like 1987: When the Day Comes, Miss Baek, and The Man Standing Next, as well as dramas including Mouse and A Killer Paradox.

Kim Sung-kyun started his career in theatre before transitioning to film and television. He gained popularity with roles in Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time, Reply 1994, Reply 1988, and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. He has also led series like D.P. and Divorce Attorney Shin.

Lee Kwang-soo portrays an accomplished oriental doctor, named Gyeong-nam whose life changes after an unexpected accident, while Gong Seung-yeon plays his beautiful girlfriend, Yu-jeong, whose life-altering decision acts as the catalyst for the cycle of misfortune.

Lee Kwang-soo began his acting career with the sitcom Here He Comes and gained further recognition through roles in the medical melodrama It's Okay, That's Love, the neo-noir film Confession, and the black comedy Collective Invention.

Gong Seung-yeon is known for her performances in the film Aloners and dramas such as Six Flying Dragons, Circle, Are You Human?, and The First Responders.

Karma is slated to release on Netflix on April 21.

