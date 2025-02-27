Kim Sung-cheol reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming drama Goldland alongside Park Bo-young

On February 26, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Kukinews reported that the actor Kim Sung-cheol was in talks to star in the upcoming drama Goldland alongside Park Bo-young.The artist's agency, Story J Company, added that he was provided with an offer, and was currently reviewing it.

The forthcoming mystery and romance series has been penned by screenwriter Hwang Jo-yoon. He is known for shows such as Memoir of a Murderer, Confidential Assignment, Twelve Men in a Year, Old Boy, Spring Bears Love, and others. Moreover, it was helmed by director Kim Sung-hoon, who is popular for programs such as Rampant and My Little Hero.

Kim Sung-cheol would play the role of a gang member in the drama Goldland if he accepted the casting offer

If Kim Sung-cheol accepted the casting offer, he would play the role of a gang member, Woo-gi. He was the classmate of Kim Hee-joo (who would be played by Park Bo-young). As time passed, the duo would eventually get entangled with each other.

Hee-joo and Woo-gi would meet through an expected encounter after a decade. Following a series of issues, they were involved in the chase of missing gold. Meanwhile, Park Bo-young would reportedly take on the role of the female protagonist, Kim Hee-joo. She was nicknamed as 'cursed.' As she tried to run away from her unfortunate past, she was employed at Goldland.

At the Goldland, she was head over heels for a man, and soon they became involved in a series of life-threatening events. The couple found themselves at the center of an unknown attempted murder case and the missing gold in the upcoming drama Goldland.

For those unversed, Kim Sung-cheol made his official debut with the musical Puberty in 2014. Following that, he was featured in multiple musicals, including My Bucket List, Werther, and Fan Letter. He went on to make his television debut with the dark-comedy and slice-of-life drama Prison Playbook. Subsequently, he appeared in several series such as The Wind Blows, Arthdal Chronicles, The Battle of Jangsari, and other shows.

In recent news, he would appear in the upcoming film The Old Woman with the Knife. It is slated to premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival in February 2025 under the Berlinale special program. Meanwhile, Park Bo-young was featured in the Netflix series Melo Movie alongside Choi Woo-shik.

