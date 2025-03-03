“Kim Taehyung’s impact” — Fans react as Coffee Bean Bread store owner reveals BTS’ V’s visit boosted their sales

On March 3, 2025, Korean YouTuber @gogo_work posted a clip of the Coffee Bean Bread store owner, who shared how BTS' Taehyung, aka V, impacted his product sales.

In the YouTube clip, the store owner revealed his astonishment when V of BTS walked in. Having a penchant for binging at cafes, V ordered assorted cakes, including the shop's specialty coffee bean bread.

The owner expressed his gratitude towards the BTS idol for providing his store with free publicity, which helped his small business a lot. He revealed:

"Suddenly one day, an employee contacted me to say s/he was in big trouble and asked for help. The employee said hundreds of packages were ordered in a day. “Taehyung ate it, so I’m ordering it too,” they left messages for shipping. It was like an advertisement. Even if I had paid, I wouldn't have been able to do it. But he came unexpectedly (so grateful)."

V’s visit spread like wildfire on social media, with fans posting about the same and conjecturing about his purchases. The owner stated that he received several orders from the BTS idol's fans, stating that they wanted to order the same pastries, leading to a surge in the store's sales.

Fans lauded BTS' Taehyung's selling impact, which also benefitted the small bread store. One fan wrote on X:

"Kim Taehyung's impact."

Fans mentioned how BTS' V has been helping people "unknowingly with just his presence."

"Remember that time too in 2019 when a struggling company became such a huge hit bcuz tae wore their stringed bracelets. It became trendy, sales skyrocketed & so the company didn't have to close anymore. He's such an angel who brings fortune," a fan wrote.

"That's why people love him so much, coz he help people unknowingly with just his presence," another fan wrote.

"Taehyung is an absolute angel with an aura so bright that it uplifts those that he comes into contact with," another fan added.

Many fans shared their purchases online, praising the bakery's products.

"I went to that store and they had a tarp there with Tae's screencap from the guerilla vid. The coffee bean bread were delicious! I just wished i bought more," a fan shared.

"Taehyung doesn't even realize the countless blessings he is earning every day," another fan added.

"Korea's national treasure for a reason," another fan wrote.

BTS' Taehyung's impact on Compose Coffee's sales

In December 2023, Compose Coffee, one of South Korea's largest coffee franchises, announced BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, as their new brand ambassador.

Following the announcement, Compose Coffee experienced a remarkable surge in user engagement. Within ten days, the company's app attracted over 2.6 million new subscribers, increasing the total user base to nearly 12 million.

The partnership also led to a significant increase in product sales. Notably, after V revealed his preference for Citron Tea, sales of this beverage soared by 72% within two days.

Industry experts have lauded Compose Coffee's strategic marketing approach. Jung Hyun-young, Deputy Director of the Korea Advertising Association, highlighted how the brand effectively integrated V's unique personality and musical background into their campaign.

Despite the campaign's success, some franchisees expressed concerns about bearing a portion of the advertising expenses. Compose Coffee's headquarters allocated 2 billion KRW (approximately $1.5 million) of the total 6 billion KRW advertising budget to franchisees, requiring each store to contribute 72,000 KRW monthly over a year.

In other news, BTS' V has been serving in the military since December 2023. He will be discharged on June 10, 2025.

