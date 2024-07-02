“Kim Taehyung's impact is huge"- Fans react as Compose Coffee represented by BTS member likely to sell 70% stake to The Philippines Jollibee Foods

BTS’ Kim Taehyung is all over social media as Compose Coffee, one of the third largest Coffee Franchise in South Korea will reportedly sell its 70 percent stakes to the Filipino company Jollibee Foods. On Tuesday, July 2, Reuters reported that Jollibee Foods has agreed to acquire 70 percent shares of Compose Coffee for 238 million dollars (approximately 330 billion KRW).

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement as they believe it would be amazing to have the brand’s coffee in other foreign countries besides Singapore. A fan commented:

“Kim Taehyung's impact is huge!!”

Expand Tweet

Trending

“The Worldwide IT boy, who never fails to show his priceless impact on everything he is part of,” another fan added.

“The growth he is bringing to them, he deserves more millions in his pocket, I know he got paid with fat check but that's nothing in front of the rapid growth,” a fan stated.

Netizens continued praising the BTS member for his influence over the audience and the success of the South Korean coffee brand.

“Taehyung's impact is insane. The amount of growth he's caused Compose Coffee to have in just half a year,” a fan stated.

“This is a big Taehyung impact, Jollibee has franchises all over the globe too so if they decide to partner, they can co brand. They really know fast food as well,” a user commented.

“Taehyung and his brand associations are so impressive to me. His influence is far reaching. He's the #1 idol in most countries and all the major markets. I'm excited that global fans may finally get this,” a user stated.

Fans highlighted how the collaboration between Compose Coffee and Kim Taehyung is garnering attention from global businesses. They presumed that Jollibee Foods’ acquisition of the coffee brand would lead to franchise openings in other countries.

“When Compose Coffee announced Taehyung as their ambassador as part of their 10th Anniversary, they clearly said they were looking to leverage his Global World Star status to expand globally. They know his impact and deliberately choose him for this reason! Brilliant move!” a fan said.

“I'm truly impressed with their business approach, no wonder they are so successful at the moment. They really know what they are doing and getting Tae as their brand model was one of the best decisions they could have made,” a fan added.

“This is massive! And clearly off the back of Tae's brand ambassadorship,” a fan commented.

More about BTS’ Kim Taehyung-represented Compose Coffee and Jollibee Foods' reported deal

Expand Tweet

On July 2, 2024, Reuters reported that Jollibee Foods stated that Compose Coffee had over 2,470 stores, with no debt balance sheet. The company reportedly makes good cash returns as well as profit margins. The Filipino food company stated that this would help increase its global store chain to 10,000 with the deal with Compose Coffee.

Compose Coffee collaborated with BTS’ Kim Taehyung in December 2023. He appeared in their advertisement campaigns, which were filmed before he enlisted in the military. According to Hankyung publication’s report, following their collaboration, the brand witnessed the fastest growth among the other brands like Ediya Coffee and Mega Coffee, which take the first two spots as the largest coffee franchises in South Korea.

On the other hand, Jollibee Foods owns the largest burger franchise in The Philippines and is also listed as a huge food company on the country's stock market. Moreover, it has a market value of 252.4 billion Philippine pesos (approximately 5.96 trillion KRW).

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung is serving in the military as a member of the special military police unit at Chuncheon, Gangwon-do Province.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback