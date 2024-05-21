KOCCA reported to launch investigation into BTS’ alleged chart manipulation, sparks outrage online 

On May 21, 2024, South Korean media outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported that the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) had launched an investigation into BTS's alleged chart manipulation. The news was also confirmed by KOCCA's Fair Coexistence Center for Music, which is responsible for handling petitions and complaints regarding chart manipulation.

It was reported that the South Korean Government's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism would initiate an investigation into the group's alleged chart-rigging practices, known as sajaegi (illegal marketing) which occurred in 2017.

At that time, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced that they had received a civil complaint/petition to investigate why HYBE was blackmailed for illegal marketing and chart manipulation practices in 2017.

It was also reported to look into the alleged reasons why HYBE paid the three accused who blackmailed the agency for their alleged illegal marketing practices.

Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has finally transferred the petition to Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), who have finally started their investigation against the alleged charges against the group. KOCCA's Fair Coexistence Center for Music started its breakdown by checking the facts and accurate information regarding the accusations against the group and HYBE LABELS.

Soon, the news sparked outrage on social media, where fans stated that the group didn't deserve the treatment they were getting from their own country. While some fans confidently stated that the K-pop band would be freed of all the charges after the investigation concluded, others raised their voice, demanding an investigation of other groups.

Subsequently, fans stated that the group had the most organic growth in the industry and Karma would do its work. One user stated:

"Let’s go can’t wait for kpopies to realize how organic BTS growth is. And can’t wait for BTS karma to hit y’all."

Fans response (Image via X)

Netizens openly showcased their outrage about how the group members were getting treated after contributing to the economy of South Korea.

ARMYs also claimed that they were not scared of getting investigated because the group has been known for filling up stadiums, topping charts, creating new records, and even dominating international and domestic charts.

"These people think we're scared to get investigated. Go ahead with your investigations like you did two times before this as well. Lol because we know BTS's numbers are organic. We're just mad that after everything BTS did for this country, this is how they treat them," a user tweeted.

"Stop it. BTS don’t need to manipulate charts specially when they are topping Billboard for many weeks for new releases, packing stadiums all over the world for multiple days. Thats a waste of time," a fan tweeted.

"Watch KOCCA coming clean with investigation & proving BTS innocent, & Knetz & other fandoms will go, "Oh, I think Hybe Paid KOCCA to hide the results," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, other fans also called out the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to investigate other groups and continued to showcase their disappointment on social media.

"Kocca should investigate every kpop artist not just the local charts but the overall sales, streams and ensure they are organic. rather than nitpicking bts after all the money they have brought to sk’s enonomy," a user reacted.

"After this is done, I hope people start filling complaints against all other K-pop companies and groups too. When most of the time, sales, streams and presence of audience to their concerts don’t match, investigation is must," a user commented.

"BTS should put defamation case on these people. No other way all this rumors gonna end without heavy penalty for talking nonsense,"- a user reacted.

KOCCA will demand a response from the HYBE regarding the complains against BTS

It has been reported that the Korea Creative Content Agency will demand a response from the HYBE regarding the alleged chart manipulation and illegal marketing practices in 2017 and thus carry out their investigation.

KOCCA can also request reports and data from music service providers, followed by the submission of reports to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism after preparing a review from the advisory panel. They can further contact investigative agencies and the judiciary if required in the matter.

HYBE continued to deny the allegations regarding the alleged chart manipulation and illegal marketing practices related to BTS.

The group members are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service and are expected to be discharged in 2025.