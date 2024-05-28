“Leave them alone in peace”— Fans outraged as netizens spam a baby’s account over alleged resemblance to BTS’ Taehyung

On May 28, 2024, netizens spammed an Instagram account for the alleged resemblance of the baby with Kim Taehyung of BTS. The account (@lyngierkim) is of a five-month-old Korean-Filipino baby, Suho, who happens to share a resemblance to the Love Me Again singer-songwriter. The Instagram handle is managed by the baby's mother and has over 104K followers.

However, some netizens have flooded the account questioning if the baby's actual father is Kim Taehyung of BTS. This action has hurt Suho's parents as they were subjected to constant online harassment, which led the mother to post a childhood picture of her husband.

"This a proof kim suho parent. stop army saying taehyung’s kid again it making annoying" — an X user wrote.

"ARE YOU GUYS FR??? YOU MADE THEM WRITE IN THEIR BIO THAT "Suho is Not Taehyung son" ???" — an X user wrote.

"One mother shares her adorable son's daily routine. All mothers are proud of their babies and upload pictures, videos, etc., on social media. Babiy is just like V. Why are you judging and bullying them? Why can other mothers share and upload pictures of their babies without judgment? Why should she receive curses and feel uncomfortable? Why does a mommy need to prove herself to her husband? Stay in line. Stop being silly. It doesn't matter to anyone. Please grow up and be mature." — an Instagram user wrote.

Some fans called out this behavior of netiznes and stated that this is none of their business.

"The baby looks sm like Tae … that the baby’s mumma wrote “Suho is not Taehyung son” in the bio" — an X user wrote.

"Y'all are doing too much. Like this is just a regular family not some entertainment company. They shouldn't have to release any official statement. Even if by some chance that is Taehyungs baby, that is ABSOLUTELY NONE OF OUR BUSINESS." — an X user wrote.

"REAL ARMIES AND GOOD PEOPLE WILL NEVER HURT ANYONE. GUYS.... WE DON'T HAVE ANY RIGHT'S TO USE THOSE WORDS WHICH IS INAPPROPRIATE! HE'S JUST A BABY AND HE HAS HIS OWN LIFE. YOU GUYS ARE MAKING THEM UNCOMFORTABLE" — an Instagram user wrote.

BTS Taehyung's fans slam netizens for harassing the Korean-Filipino baby's mother online

Meanwhile, several BTS fans are expressing their support for Suho by complimenting him on social media posts and standing up for him against irate followers. Additionally, Suho's mother has received personal Instagram DM from netizens who claimed to be Taehyung's fans and left comments on her photos, asking that she confess the truth about Suho's real father.

Moreover, this faction of people went as far as threatening Suho's mother online that they would report her to BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE Labels)—a management label under HYBE Corporation that represents BTS.

This led Suho's mother to post on Instagram on May 28, stating that her husband doesn't want to disclose his current face online for privacy reasons, however, the baby has no relation with the BTS idol whatsoever. She further stressed and asked the fans to be considerate and respectful towards her child and her family and not barrage her with inappropriate questions. Furthermore, the mother also added that it is painful for her to give proof that Suho is indeed her and her Filipino husband.

"He is around 50's age and he doesn't want to post his current pictures or videos here on Instagram...So I decided to upload the childhood pictures of him and he agreed about it...Today I've read a comment that is very inappropriate. You can see on my 50 days pictures of suho 50일 사진. I've seen negative comments but so far this comment is inappropriate... Jokes are Jokes but it can actually damage careers and lives..."

Suho's mother continued,

"That's why I uploaded again this one...KimTaehyung deserves to be respected. He is a very kind and popular man...He worked hard to be successful...If you really a fan of KimTaehyung you should protect his image...Once again...Suho is not related to Taehyung...Please respect everyone's life." she said.

In other news, the Slow Dancing musician from BTS is currently serving in the South Korean military since December 11, 2023. The musician came home last weekend on May 24, on sanctioned military leave. The BTS idol recently shared a dance clip of him grooving with the dancer/choreographer Bada Lee, GOF, and Ingyoo Kim on May 28, 2024.