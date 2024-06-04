Lee Dong-wook reported to star in the upcoming tvN drama, ‘Divorce Insurance’

Following the phenomenal reception to his portrayal in the 2024 Korean drama A Shop for Killers, Lee Dong-wook is looking forward to his other ventures taking place this year and next. The famous Korean actor is reportedly in talks to star in the tvN drama Divorce Insurance, according to recent reports.

The central characters of this drama are the people working on a divorce-related product for an insurance company. Lee will play the role of Noh Ki-joon, an excellent insurance actuary who knows more than anyone else about the challenges that married couples face, since he has been through three divorces himself.

It is anticipated that Divorce Insurance will air in the first half of 2025.

On June 4, his agency KINGKONG by STARSHIP revealed that Lee Dong-wook has been offered the role of the main character in Divorce Insurance. According to reports, the actor is in negotiations regarding his role.

The drama tells the story of an insurance company's product development team developing a product related to divorce. It is a story that looks back on love, marriage, and divorce through the process of setting insurance premiums.

Director Lee Won-seok, who gained great popularity with the unique comedy film Killing Romance last year, will direct the upcoming ‘Divorce Insurance.’

Lee Dong-wook plays the role of Noh Ki-joon, a member of the product development team, in the drama. Although he has a neat appearance and is an elite insurance actuary who graduated from a famous overseas university, he is a character who has gone through divorce three times.

He is more familiar with marital issues than anyone else, and he brings his story to the forefront while developing divorce-related insurance based on his experience.

Lee Dong-wook, who previously showed charismatic action acting through the Disney Plus drama A Shop for Killers, is expected to show off his comical charm in this drama.

Meanwhile, the tvN drama crew plans to complete casting for the main and supporting roles soon and begin full-scale production. The production will be handled by the drama production company Mongjakso, and it is scheduled to be broadcast on tvN in the first half of next year.

In related news, Lee is also set to make his voiceover debut this year. One of the upcoming Disney Pixar features, Inside Out 2, will feature character voices from the actor. On June 3, 2024, the announcement of Lee's voice-acting role in the awaited sequel was made public.

According to Naver, the actor will give his voice to the character named Lance in the film. A brief video with the actor discussing his thoughts on the project was posted on Disney Korea's YouTube site to announce his voice-acting debut.

More about Lee Dong-wook

Lee Dong-wook is an easily notable name in the Korean entertainment industry. The 42-year-old actor, host, model, and entertainer is best known for his leading roles in the television dramas My Girl (2005), Scent of a Woman (2011), Hotel King (2014), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–2017), Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020), Bad and Crazy (2021), and Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 (2023).