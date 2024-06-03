Actor Lee Dong-wook to make voice acting debut as Lance in Pixar's upcoming Inside Out 2

South Korean actor Lee Dong-wook is set to make his voice acting debut in the highly anticipated Disney Pixar film, Inside Out 2. The announcement was made on June 3, 2024, and it revealed that Lee Dong-wook would voice a character in the sequel to the beloved animated film.

As per Naver, the actor will bring Lance to life in the movie. The news about his voice acting debut was released on Disney Korea's YouTube channel via a short video, which saw the actor expressing his feelings about the project. Translated to English by X user @kdramahandle, he said:

"I will bring you great laughter and fun, so please look forward to it."

This marks a new beginning for Lee Dong-wook, who is well-known for his diverse roles in Korean dramas and films.

Actor Lee Dong-wook to bring Lance to life in Inside Out 2

The Pixar film is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 12, 2024, and fans are eager to see what the actor brings to the table. Lee Dong-wook's Lance is introduced as a cherished character from 13-year-old Riley's favorite childhood video game. Lance holds a special place in the youngster's mind, with his face engraved on her 'Favorite Faces Mountain,' a testament to her deep affection for the character, as per Naver.

The actor mentioned in the short clip that the upcoming film would feature several new emotions alongside the ones that made an appearance in the earlier installment. He also promised that viewers would witness several interesting adventures in Inside Out 2, increasing the anticipation surrounding the title.

Lee Dong-wook's transition into voice acting marks a milestone in his career. He is known for his roles in dramas such as Goblin and Touch Your Heart, and will soon be seen bringing Lance to life in Inside Out 2.

More about the movie

Inside Out 2 continues the story of Riley, now 13 years old, as she navigates the challenges of adolescence. The film explores how new and unfamiliar emotions such as anxiety, embarrassment, boredom, and envy disrupt the once harmonious control center of Riley’s mind.

The original characters, including Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear, return, but they now face new obstacles as they encounter these additional emotions. As the narrative unfolds, Lance finds himself meeting Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear, who are trapped in a glass bottle by the new emotions that have taken over Riley's emotion control center in the trailer.

Inside Out 2 directed by Kelsey Mann, promises to feature the same emotional depth and heartwarming moments that made the first film a global sensation.

Lee Dong-wook made headlines earlier this year after he took part in a live stream on Na Yeong-seok's radio show, Egg is Coming. The live broadcast was later uploaded to the producer's YouTube page, Channel Fullmoon. During the interview, the Bad and Crazy actor revealed that he once contemplated retiring from the entertainment industry and relocating to another country due to professional setbacks.

However, he mentioned that his Guardian: The Lonely and Great God co-star, Gong Yoo, played a significant role in helping him overcome this slump. Fans are now excited to witness him voicing Lance in Inside Out 2 when it releases on June 12, 2024.