"I want to see Jinman vs Bale": A Shop for Killers' fans excited as Lee Dong-wook's action thriller in talks for season 2

A Shop for Killers, starring actors Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun, is in discussion for a second season. The action-thriller drama took over the K-drama fandom with its gripping storytelling and exciting plot twists.

On March 12, Disney+ conducted a press conference at the JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul Hotel at 10:30 am, in Seoul. According to News 1, the platform unveiled its highly anticipated series and movies lineup for 2024 at the conference. The in-charge of Disney+ local content, Shin Ah-reum, spoke about the success of A Shop for Killers and a possible renewal of season 2.

Shin Ah-reum said:

“As expected, many people want season 2 after the show ends, so we are currently discussing it closely”.

As season concluded, fans were left with many unanswered questions and cliffhangers. This has resulted in rising anticipation for season 2.

Jeong Jin-man's (Lee Dong-wook) dramatic return and his expected face-off with Bale (Jo Han-sun) evoked viewers' curiosity. A user on X, referring to the same said:

“I want to see Jinman vs Bale."

“MY FAVORITE Uncle Jinman”: Fans react as Lee Dong-wook starrer A Shop for Killers is currently in talks for season 2

A Shop for Killers features Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Park Ji-bin, Geum Han-nah, and more in the titular roles. It is an action-thriller drama based on a novel titled The Killer’s Shopping List, written by author Kang Ji-young. The drama follows the story of Jeong Ji-an, a 20-year-old girl who is raised by her uncle Jeong Jin-man after her parents die in a tragic incident.

As Jeong Ji-an grows up gaining life skills and survival tactics from Jeong Jin-man, she suddenly finds herself in a difficult position. Her uncle passes away and she learns about the dark truth behind a shopping mall for weapons run by her uncle.

Given its massive popularity among fans, discussions about A Shop for Killers season 2 production are currently underway. Here is how fans expressed their happiness after hearing this delightful news:

Talking about the action drama, Shin Ah-reum said at the conference:

“It is the work that opened the door to the success of Disney+ this year. It is a structure where the present and the past intersect and secrets are revealed gradually, and It is an attractive piece of storytelling that is not easily seen in Korean content.”

Shedding light on the characters of the show, Shin Ah-reum added:

“The stylishly implemented actions for each character were greatly loved. We expect word of mouth internally. It’s a work I was confident in.”

Watch all the episodes of A Shop for Killers season 1 now streaming on Disney +.