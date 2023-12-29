Fans swoon over Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun's look for the latest magazine pictorial: "There is no other word than perfect"

Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun are set to make waves in the Korean entertainment industry with the upcoming K-Drama, Killer's Shopping Mall, which is set to premiere on January 17, 2023. In the series, Lee Dong-wook plays an uncle who must raise his nephew, played by Kim Hye-jun.

On December 14, 2023, Disney+ shared a poster on their official Instagram account, confirming the release date of the highly anticipated spin-off of The Killer's Shopping List.

Now, to further increase fans excitement, the duo recently posed for Elle magazine together.

On December 27, Elle Korea's official Instagram account posted the duo's pictorial to showcase their chemistry on the magazine's January issue. The official post, translated to english, reads:

"The battle between uncle and nephew, actors Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun, begins slowly and quietly. A very strong and strong heart as a weapon."

Fans were excited to see the duo together and complimented their visuals for the photoshoot.

@ersdongwook commented "There is no other word than perfect" under Dong-wook's image (Image via @leedongwook_official / Instagram)

Other than @ersdongwook, many other fans commented under the post made by Dong-wook. Fans were sent into frenzy and appreciated the duo's look.

Fans reaction to Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun's look for the Elle magazine pictorial in January 2024 issue

Fans reaction to Dong-wook and Hye-jun's look for the Elle magazine pictorial in January 2024 issue (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun are both highly recognized Korean celebrities, known for their intense acting skills and screen presence. Dong-wook is famous for his roles in K-dramas such as Tail of the Nine Tailed, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Bad and Crazy, Touch your Heart, My Girl, and more.

On the other hand, Kim Hye-jun is a junior actress and is known for her roles in the Kingdom as Queen Consort Cho, Inspector Koo, Connect and more. The upcoming K-series, Killer's Shopping Mall, marks the duo's first on-screen project together.

Their chemistry and visuals were appreciated by fans as they used adjectives such as "passionate," "gorgeous," "charming," "love," "stunning," "amazing," and more.

Fans were elated to see Lee Duo's look for the latest Elle magazine pictorial (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans further complimented the duo with comments such as "ate," "will never stop admiring you," and more.

More about Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun's look for the Elle magazine pictorial

Dong-wook was seen sporting a black high-neck, black coat and black skirt, layered over black pants. To finish off his look, the Korean actor wore black boots and a white necklace.

Meanwhile, Hye-jun was sported in a black off-shoulder mini dress, black fishnet stockings and black heels.